 

Celldex Presents Data from Oncology Portfolio at SITC 2020

-- Agonist anti-CD40 mAb CDX-1140 demonstrates best-in-class potential; additional expansion cohorts initiated--
--Axl and CDX-527 programs highlighted--

HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced data from multiple presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2020). An interim update from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 study of its CD40 agonist antibody, CDX-1140, and preclinical data from its AXL discovery program were presented at the meeting. In addition, the Phase 1 study design for the Company’s bispecific candidate, CDX-527, which couples CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway, were also presented in a clinical trial in progress poster.

“CDX-1140 continues to emerge as a potential best in class CD40 agonist,” said Diane C. Young, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. “At SITC, we reported data from the monotherapy and CDX-301 combination cohorts at the recommended 1.5 mg/kg CDX-1140 dose, which provided high systemic exposure that led to effective modulation of the tumor microenvironment to a more pro-inflammatory and less suppressive state. We believe this supports the clinical activity we continue to see in very difficult to treat, refractory tumor types, including tumor shrinkage and necrosis in a number of patients with squamous cell head and neck cancers and a durable complete response, or CR, in a patient with heavily pre-treated follicular lymphoma.

We are building on this strong foundation by exploring CDX-1140 in combination with other key mechanisms that could be complementary, including with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab. At SITC, we reported preliminary safety data from this cohort, demonstrating that the combination is well tolerated, and announced the initiation of expansion cohorts with pembrolizumab in both head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer. We also recently initiated an expansion cohort with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer which is supported by strong preclinical studies and promising early clinical data with CD40 agonist antibodies.

