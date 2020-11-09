 

Macarthur Minerals Third Quarter Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  57   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to update shareholders on a very active third quarter 2020. The Company has continued its primary focus on the delivery of key infrastructure and resource outcomes with the ongoing development of the Company’s flagship, Lake Giles Iron Project (“Project”).

KEY THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Macarthur Minerals successfully completed its Convertible Note offering with a 100 per cent uptake on conversion, announced an equity finance facility available to $20 million and the closing of a $6.25 million private placement.

  • The Lake Giles Iron Project continues to advance, with the filing of a NI 43-101 technical report for the project’s magnetite Mineral Resource in October, alongside the completion of conceptual engineering design work for a proposed ‘Helix dumper rail unloading solution at the Esperance Port.

  • The Company has retained 100 per cent ownership of its Pilbara tenements, following the ending of an earn in agreement for non-iron assets with FE Limited.
  • The results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2020 demonstrated strong support for the Company’s successes during 2020, with all resolutions passed by an overwhelming majority.

The market continues to respond favourably to the significant progress the Company has made over the past quarter and this has been reflected by increases in both the share price and trading volumes. The Company’s securities traded over the past three months have ranged between C$0.30 and $0.65 on the TSX-V (Canada) and between A$0.30 and $0.72 on the ASX (Australia), breaking through 50 and 200 day moving averages, recording a new 52 week high. Recent trading volumes and share price growth continue to reflect the positive steps taken by Macarthur in advancing its Lake Giles Iron Project.

Graph 1 is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ba8321d-fb94-4029 ...

SUMMARY OF PROGRESS ON IRON ASSETS

MOONSHINE MAGNETITE MINERAL RESOURCE UPGRADE

Macarthur recently announced the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the magnetite deposits at its Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia in a news release dated 12 August 2020 (see full release here).

The updated Mineral Resource estimates incorporated the recent infill drilling at the Moonshine magnetite deposits that culminated in an increase in the size of the Moonshine Mineral Resources including resource category upgrades to now include Measured and Indicated resources. Approximately 30% of the Moonshine resource is now classified as Indicated with approximately 7.5% classified in the Measured category. A supporting NI43-101 Technical Report was filed with Canadian regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on 1 October 2020.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macarthur Minerals Third Quarter Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to update shareholders on a very active third quarter 2020. The Company has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...