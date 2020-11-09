Macarthur Minerals Third Quarter Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) ( ASX: MIO ) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to update shareholders on a very active third quarter 2020. The Company has continued its primary focus on the delivery of key infrastructure and resource outcomes with the ongoing development of the Company’s flagship, Lake Giles Iron Project (“Project”).

Macarthur Minerals successfully completed its Convertible Note offering with a 100 per cent uptake on conversion , announced an equity finance facility available to $20 million and the closing of a $6.25 million private placement .





The Lake Giles Iron P roject continues to advance, with the filing of a NI 43-101 technical report for the project’s m agnetite Mineral Resource in October, alongside the completion of concept ual engineering design work for a proposed ‘ Helix ’ d umper rail unloading solution at the Esperance Port .





The Company has retained 100 per cent ownership of its Pilbara tenements, following the ending of an earn in agreement for non-iron assets with FE Limited.

The results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting held on 30 October 2020 demonstrated strong support for the Company’s successes during 2020, with all resolutions passed by an overwhelming majority.



The market continues to respond favourably to the significant progress the Company has made over the past quarter and this has been reflected by increases in both the share price and trading volumes. The Company’s securities traded over the past three months have ranged between C$0.30 and $0.65 on the TSX-V (Canada) and between A$0.30 and $0.72 on the ASX (Australia), breaking through 50 and 200 day moving averages, recording a new 52 week high. Recent trading volumes and share price growth continue to reflect the positive steps taken by Macarthur in advancing its Lake Giles Iron Project.

SUMMARY OF PROGRESS ON IRON ASSETS

MOONSHINE MAGNETITE MINERAL RESOURCE UPGRADE

Macarthur recently announced the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the magnetite deposits at its Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia in a news release dated 12 August 2020 (see full release here ).

The updated Mineral Resource estimates incorporated the recent infill drilling at the Moonshine magnetite deposits that culminated in an increase in the size of the Moonshine Mineral Resources including resource category upgrades to now include Measured and Indicated resources. Approximately 30% of the Moonshine resource is now classified as Indicated with approximately 7.5% classified in the Measured category. A supporting NI43-101 Technical Report was filed with Canadian regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on 1 October 2020.