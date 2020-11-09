GameStop Reveals its 2020 Black Friday Deals

Confirms it Will Have Limited Stock, In-Store Only, of the New PS5 and Xbox X|S Consoles Available for Purchase on Black Friday While Supplies Last

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop unveiled today its 2020 Black Friday sales ad (www.gamestop.com/blackfriday), revealing its holiday deals on the hottest video games, consoles, accessories, and pop culture collectibles items such as board games, statues, pop vinyl figures and apparel items. The Black Friday sale offers will be available on www.gamestop.com and through the GameStop mobile app on Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. CST, and in-store at GameStop’s more than 3,300 U.S. store locations starting Nov. 27 (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.), Nov. 28 (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.), and Nov. 29 (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

This Black Friday, customers can expect to see incredible doorbusters, as well as unique discounts across a mix of video game software, hardware and accessories, including great savings on hot titles such as Avengers ($26.99), FIFA 21 ($26.99), Madden NFL21 ($26.99), NBA 2k21 ($26.99), Ghost of Tsushima ($39.99), The Last of Us Part II ($29.99), and Spider-Man ($19.99), and up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games. Plus, GameStop is offering a Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. GameStop will also have limited stock, in-store only, of the new PS5 and Xbox X|S consoles available for purchase on Black Friday, while supplies last.

Additionally, GameStop is offering deep discounts on popular pop culture collectibles items, including Buy 1 Get 1 60% off all trading cards, Fantastic Four Venomised Funko Mystery Box ($19.99), All regularly priced t-shirts for $9, Pokémon Legends of Johto Collection trading cards box ($24.99), Buy 2 Get 1 Free Funko Pops ($11.99), and all Ugly Christmas Sweaters ($24.99). GameStop is also offering 25% off all toys, apparel, collectibles, drinkware, statues, and board games customers can fit into the Ultimate Gift Bag (gift bag sold separately for $4.99). To stay up-to-date on GameStop’s Black Friday offers, customers should visit www.gamestop.com/blackfriday, as additional deals will be added leading up to Black Friday.