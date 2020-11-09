 

Iovance Biotherapeutics Presents Clinical Data in Head and Neck Cancer at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting

44.4% Overall Response Rate (ORR) and Median Duration of Response (DOR) Not Reached
at 8.6 Months of Study Follow Up

First Clinical Data for Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapy in Combination with Pembrolizumab

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, TIL and peripheral-blood lymphocyte, PBL), today presented new interim clinical data for the tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy LN-145 in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced, recurrent, or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) who are immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) naive at the 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

“We are very pleased to present initial safety and efficacy data for our tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy LN-145 in combination with pembrolizumab as a potential new therapeutic approach in ICI naive head and neck cancer,” said Maria Fardis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics. “Following one-time TIL administration and pembrolizumab as per the approved label, the overall response rate was 44.4 percent and median duration of response has not been reached at 8.6 months of study follow up in patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic HNSCC. This is the first time that combination of Iovance TIL with anti-PD-1 antibody data is being presented in ICI naive patients. We continue evaluating the combination of TIL with pembrolizumab in additional solid tumor indications and look forward to presenting our findings as our program progresses.”

New interim results from the ongoing IOV-COM-202 study of LN-145 in various settings and indications are now available from Cohort 2A in a poster titled, “Safety and efficacy of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL; LN-145) in combination with pembrolizumab for advanced, recurrent or metastatic HNSCC.” As of the October 16, 2020 data extract date for the poster, LN-145 in combination with pembrolizumab shows a 44.4% overall response rate (ORR) (one complete response and three partial responses) and a disease control rate of 88.9% (n=9). Median DOR was not reached at 8.6 months of median study follow up (1.0+ to 10.9+ months).

