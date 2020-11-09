Netfin Acquisition Corp. Announces Positive Results of Shareholder Redemptions

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netfin Acquisi t ion Corp. (Nasdaq: NFIN, NFINW) (“Netfin” or the “Company”) today announced that less than 3% of its public shares were submitted for redemption in connection with the Company's previously announced business combination with Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd. (“Triterras Fintech”). As a result, approximately $250 million will remain in Netfin’s trust account and be released upon the closing of the business combination.

- Approximately $250 Million in Cash Will Remain in Trust Account - - Less Than 3% of Public Shares Elected Redemption - - Shareholders Are Reminded to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination -

In addition, Netfin reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination and other proposals to be presented to shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “special meeting”) scheduled to occur at 9:00 AM Eastern time on November 10, 2020. Shareholders can submit their proxy votes over the Internet by accessing the Internet website specified in the proxy card or voting instruction form provided to them.

The business combination is expected to close as soon as practicable after the special meeting, subject to the satisfaction of the applicable closing conditions. Upon the closing of the business combination, the combined company will be renamed "Triterras, Inc." and its ordinary shares will trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol "TRIT".

About Triterras Fintech

Triterras Fintech is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.

About Netfin Acquisition Corp.

Netfin is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, focused on the financial technology, technology and financial services industries, including businesses engaged in commercial, online and mobile banking and payments, trade finance and telecommunications, that offer a differentiated technology platform and product suite for interfacing with the financial services sector. For more information, visit www.netfinspac.com.