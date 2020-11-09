Rubius Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for Lead Red Cell Therapeutic Clinical Oncology Program, RTX-240, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting

RTX-240 Demonstrates Promotion of T Cell and Natural Killer Cell Activation and Expansion In Vitro and In Vivo

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data supporting its lead clinical oncology program, RTX-240, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.



RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic that is engineered to mimic the human immune system by stimulating adaptive and innate immunity to generate an anti-tumor immune response. Rubius Therapeutics is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors. In addition, RTX-240 is being evaluated in a second Phase 1 arm of the clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.