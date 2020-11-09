Rubius Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for Lead Red Cell Therapeutic Clinical Oncology Program, RTX-240, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting
RTX-240 Demonstrates Promotion of T Cell and Natural Killer Cell Activation and Expansion In Vitro and In Vivo
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an
entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data supporting its lead clinical oncology program, RTX-240, at the
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.
RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic that is engineered to mimic the human immune system by stimulating adaptive and innate immunity to generate an anti-tumor immune response. Rubius Therapeutics is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors. In addition, RTX-240 is being evaluated in a second Phase 1 arm of the clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
“The preclinical data presented at SITC indicate that RTX-240 has the ability to potently activate and expand CD8 T cells and natural killer (NK) cells in vitro and in vivo,” said Laurence Turka, M.D., chief scientific officer of Rubius Therapeutics. “In addition, the preclinical data demonstrated that RTX-240 promotes NK cell killing of a myeloid leukemia cell line, giving us confidence that these promising preclinical results may translate into clinical benefit for patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, where the activation status of the NK cells is linked to clinical outcomes. Finally, our surrogate model of RTX-240 demonstrated significant expansion of CD8 T cells and NK cells in a colorectal cancer model and potent anti-tumor activity in a melanoma model – giving us added conviction that RTX-240 may be an effective treatment for relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors.”
Data Summary
RTX-240, an Allogeneic Engineered Red Blood Cell Expressing 4-1BBL and IL-15TP, Promotes NK Cell Functionality In Vitro and In Vivo
- RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapy product candidate that is engineered to simultaneously present hundreds of thousands of copies of the costimulatory molecule 4-1BBL and
IL-15TP (trans-presentation of IL-15 on IL-15Rα) on the cell surface in their native forms. RTX-240 is designed to stimulate innate and adaptive immunity by activating NK cells and T cells inside
the patient’s body to generate an anti-tumor immune response. RTX-240 preclinical data demonstrated:
0 Kommentare