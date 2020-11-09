 

Rubius Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for Lead Red Cell Therapeutic Clinical Oncology Program, RTX-240, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

RTX-240 Demonstrates Promotion of T Cell and Natural Killer Cell Activation and Expansion In Vitro and In Vivo

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data supporting its lead clinical oncology program, RTX-240, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.

RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic that is engineered to mimic the human immune system by stimulating adaptive and innate immunity to generate an anti-tumor immune response. Rubius Therapeutics is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors. In addition, RTX-240 is being evaluated in a second Phase 1 arm of the clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

“The preclinical data presented at SITC indicate that RTX-240 has the ability to potently activate and expand CD8 T cells and natural killer (NK) cells in vitro and in vivo,” said Laurence Turka, M.D., chief scientific officer of Rubius Therapeutics. “In addition, the preclinical data demonstrated that RTX-240 promotes NK cell killing of a myeloid leukemia cell line, giving us confidence that these promising preclinical results may translate into clinical benefit for patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, where the activation status of the NK cells is linked to clinical outcomes. Finally, our surrogate model of RTX-240 demonstrated significant expansion of CD8 T cells and NK cells in a colorectal cancer model and potent anti-tumor activity in a melanoma model – giving us added conviction that RTX-240 may be an effective treatment for relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors.”

Data Summary

RTX-240, an Allogeneic Engineered Red Blood Cell Expressing 4-1BBL and IL-15TP, Promotes NK Cell Functionality In Vitro and In Vivo

  • RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapy product candidate that is engineered to simultaneously present hundreds of thousands of copies of the costimulatory molecule 4-1BBL and IL-15TP (trans-presentation of IL-15 on IL-15Rα) on the cell surface in their native forms. RTX-240 is designed to stimulate innate and adaptive immunity by activating NK cells and T cells inside the patient’s body to generate an anti-tumor immune response. RTX-240 preclinical data demonstrated:
    Seite 1 von 4
    Rubius Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rubius Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for Lead Red Cell Therapeutic Clinical Oncology Program, RTX-240, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting RTX-240 Demonstrates Promotion of T Cell and Natural Killer Cell Activation and Expansion In Vitro and In VivoCAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:05 Uhr
Rubius Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Strong Execution Across the Pipeline
05.11.20
Rubius Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of RTX-240
29.10.20
Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
Rubius Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for RTX-321, a Red Cell Therapeutic Oncology Product Candidate for HPV-Positive Cancers, Demonstrating its Dual Mechanism of Action
15.10.20
Rubius Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Supporting its Lead Clinical Oncology Program, RTX-240, to be Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting