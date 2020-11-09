 

Citi Issues Structured Investment linked to the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Citi has issued a structured investment linked to the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, which is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus Index.

The MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus Index is composed of U.S. companies that have positive environmental, social and governance characteristics, as determined by MSCI Inc. The Index attempts to exhibit risk and return characteristics similar to those of the MSCI USA Index.

“This issuance was specifically tailored to investors who are looking for broad equity exposure through a structured investment, but who are keen to be associated with environmentally conscious investment solutions,” said Meredith Chiampa, Director, Multi-Asset Group Structurer. “Thus the investment has double green qualities via impact investing through the green bond program and returns linked to companies with strong ESG credentials.”

“ESG continues to be a key priority for Citi,” said Fabrice Hugon, Head of Americas Sales, Cross Asset Solutions. “This bond offering underscores our ongoing commitment and we will continue to provide innovative and client-centric solutions to help drive positive social and environmental impact around the world.”

Earlier this year, Citi announced its new 2025 Sustainable Progress Strategy to help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. [link to citi.com/sustainability]. This five-year strategy includes Citi’s $250 Billion Environmental Finance Goal to finance and facilitate climate solutions globally in addition to priorities focused on climate risk and sustainable operations.

To learn more about the Buffer Securities Linked to the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, please visit https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/200245/000095010320020944/dp13 ...

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/| Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

