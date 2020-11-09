Motorcar Parts of America Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter

Net sales for the fiscal 2021 second quarter were $154.7 million compared with $150.4 million for the same period a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter include $12.8 million in core revenue due to a realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers with expected future sales benefits as product mix changes.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. ( Nasdaq: MPAA ) today reported results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended September 30, 2020 -- reflecting continued favorable sales momentum with increased profitability and positive cash flow from operations.

Net income for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $15.2 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared with net income of $6.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, a year ago. Additional details of items impacting net income are shown in Exhibit 1.

“Notwithstanding the continued impact of global pandemic challenges, we reported solid results for the quarter and six-month period. The company’s strategic growth initiatives are proceeding as planned – including the launch of our brake caliper production facility, as detailed in a recent announcement – and we are well-positioned in the industry,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America.

“In today’s COVID environment, the automobile, more than ever, is the preferable mode of transportation for activities such as work, shopping, appointments, and family vacations. As a consequence, maintenance and repair activities are even more essential. The products we provide are critical to the automobile and the demand for our offerings continue to expand,” Joffe added.

Results for the fiscal second quarter were impacted by approximately $2.0 million on a pre-tax basis, or $0.08 per share on a tax-effected basis, for cost of goods sold and operating expenses related to safety and health initiatives associated with COVID-19. Approximately $1.3 million of the $2.0 million relates to incremental bonuses and wages paid to the company’s dedicated operating employees on the front line. The balance relates to personal protection equipment (PPE) and social distancing initiatives.

Cash generated from operating activities was $16.9 million for the fiscal 2021 second quarter and bank debt less cash for the same period was reduced by $12.3 million to $95.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $39.7 million compared with $36.6 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was 25.7 percent compared with 24.3 percent a year earlier. Additional details of items impacting gross profit are shown in Exhibit 3.

Six-Month Results

Net sales for the fiscal 2021 six-month period were $250.1 million compared with $259.5 million a year earlier. Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2020 benefited by $12.8 million due to a realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers with expected future sales benefits as product mix changes, as noted in the quarterly sales discussion.

Net income for the fiscal 2021 six-month period was $12.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared with net income of $38,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, a year ago. Additional details of items impacting net income are shown in Exhibit 2.

Cash generated from operating activities was $39.3 million during the six months ended September 30, 2020, and bank debt less cash was reduced by $31.1 million.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2021 six-month period was $53.1 million compared with $54.2 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2021 six-month period was 21.2 percent compared with 20.9 percent a year earlier. Additional details of items impacting gross profit are shown in Exhibit 4.

FISCAL 2021 OUTLOOK

“Despite strong performance for the quarter, and continued favorable sales momentum, the company believes it is still not prudent to provide annual sales and gross margin guidance for fiscal 2021.

“As I stated in our 2020 fiscal year-end release, our industry is resilient, and we are continuing to execute our strategic plans for growth and profitability. We are guardedly optimistic about the near- and long-term opportunities as an essential supplier in the $125 billion hard parts industry and look forward to a recovery from this global crisis. In fact, we are resuming our stock buy-back program subject to market conditions, with current availability of $21.3 million under our existing authorization,” Joffe said.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure - EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to its corresponding GAAP measures, see the financial tables included in this press release. Also, refer to our Form 8-K to which this release is attached, and other filings we make with the SEC, for further information regarding these measures.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2020 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 154,730,000 $ 150,374,000 $ 250,086,000 $ 259,522,000 Cost of goods sold 115,004,000 113,801,000 196,973,000 205,366,000 Gross profit 39,726,000 36,573,000 53,113,000 54,156,000 Operating expenses: General and administrative 12,518,000 12,483,000 24,205,000 25,020,000 Sales and marketing 4,326,000 5,448,000 8,526,000 10,367,000 Research and development 1,972,000 2,148,000 3,914,000 4,520,000 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts (3,985,000) 1,802,000 (8,802,000) 1,265,000 Total operating expenses 14,831,000 21,881,000 27,843,000 41,172,000 Operating income 24,895,000 14,692,000 25,270,000 12,984,000 Interest expense, net 3,614,000 6,523,000 8,023,000 12,696,000 Income before income tax expense 21,281,000 8,169,000 17,247,000 288,000 Income tax expense 6,097,000 1,980,000 5,075,000 250,000 Net income $ 15,184,000 $ 6,189,000 $ 12,172,000 $ 38,000 Basic net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.33 $ 0.64 $ 0.00 Diluted net income per share $ 0.78 $ 0.32 $ 0.63 $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,022,414 18,903,182 18,999,461 18,862,901 Diluted 19,345,311 19,217,327 19,289,765 19,246,599

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,887,000 $ 49,616,000 Short-term investments 1,237,000 850,000 Accounts receivable — net 91,088,000 91,748,000 Inventory 240,018,000 234,680,000 Contract assets 33,309,000 20,332,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,463,000 11,890,000 Total current assets 397,002,000 409,116,000 Plant and equipment — net 49,893,000 44,957,000 Operating lease assets 68,530,000 53,029,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 18,706,000 18,950,000 Long-term contract assets 234,590,000 239,540,000 Goodwill and intangible assets — net 9,077,000 9,598,000 Other assets 1,638,000 1,839,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 779,436,000 $ 777,029,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 121,550,000 $ 95,083,000 Customer finished goods returns accrual 27,561,000 25,326,000 Contract liabilities 44,657,000 27,911,000 Revolving loan 94,000,000 152,000,000 Other current liabilities 5,154,000 9,390,000 Operating lease liabilities 6,228,000 5,104,000 Current portion of term loan 3,678,000 3,678,000 Total current liabilities 302,828,000 318,492,000 Term loan, less current portion 18,624,000 20,462,000 Long-term contract liabilities 90,223,000 92,101,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 75,000 79,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 72,959,000 61,425,000 Other liabilities 6,732,000 8,950,000 Total liabilities 491,441,000 501,509,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Series A junior participating preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock; par value $.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,026,587 and 18,969,380 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 190,000 190,000 Additional paid-in capital 220,588,000 218,581,000 Retained earnings 76,289,000 64,117,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,072,000) (7,368,000) Total shareholders' equity 287,995,000 275,520,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 779,436,000 $ 777,029,000

Additional Information and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company has included the following additional information and non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Among other things, the company uses such additional information and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in addition to and together with corresponding GAAP measures to help analyze the performance of its business.

The company believes this information helps provide a more complete understanding of the company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the company's business. However, this information should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, information contained in the company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies.

The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income is provided below along with information regarding such items.

Items Impacting Net Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Exhibit 1 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Per Share $ Per Share GAAP net income $ 15,184,000 $ 0.78 $ 6,189,000 $ 0.32 Items impacting net income Customer allowances related to new business - - 242,000 0.01 Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales 1,518,000 0.08 1,109,000 0.06 Impact of tariffs (2,847,000 ) (0.15 ) - - Cost recovery in connection with a cancelled contract - - (293,000 ) (0.02 ) New product line start-up costs and transition expenses (a) 4,428,000 0.23 2,736,000 0.14 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves, and gain due to realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers (3,499,000 ) (0.18 ) 2,908,000 0.15 COVID-related expenses (b) .. 2,048,000 0.11 - - Acquisition costs, earn-out accruals, severance and restatement-related fees (18,000 ) (0.00 ) (391,000 ) (0.02 ) Acquisition costs, earn-out accruals, severance and restatement-related fees 1,218,000 0.06 1,053,000 0.05 Acquisition costs, earn-out accruals, severance and restatement-related fees (3,985,000 ) (0.21 ) 1,802,000 0.09 Tax effect (c) 284,000 0.01 (2,292,000 ) (0.12 )

(a) Consists of $4,054,000 included in cost of goods sold and $374,000 included in operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $2,327,000 included in cost of goods sold and $409,000 included in operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019. (b) Consists of $1,533,000 included in cost of goods sold and $515,000 included in operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020. (c) Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate. Historically, the company calculated the tax impact by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to adjusted pre-tax income; if calculated on that basis, the tax effect would have been ($2,354,000) or ($0.12) per share for three months ended September 30, 2019.

Items Impacting Net Income for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Exhibit 2 Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Per Share $ Per Share GAAP net income $ 12,172,000 $ 0.63 $ 38,000 $ 0.00 Items impacting net income Customer allowances, return accruals and changeover costs (a) related to new business, net of costs 307,000 0.02 454,000 0.02 Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales 2,741,000 0.14 2,217,000 0.12 Impact of tariffs (2,847,000 ) (0.15 ) 1,067,000 0.06 Cost in connection with a cancelled contract - - 133,000 0.01 New product line start-up costs and transition expenses (b) 8,014,000 0.42 4,650,000 0.24 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves, and gain due to realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers (2,115,000 ) (0.11 ) 7,472,000 0.39 COVID-related expenses (c) 4,343,000 0.23 - - Acquisition costs, earn-out accruals, severance and restatement-related fees (25,000 ) (0.00 ) (18,000 ) (0.00 ) Share-based compensation expenses . 2,261,000 0.12 2,041,000 0.11 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts . (8,802,000 ) (0.46 ) 1,265,000 0.07 Tax effect (d) (969,000 ) (0.05 ) (4,820,000 ) (0.25 )

(a) Includes changeover costs related to new business of $112,000 recorded in operating expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2019. (b) Consists of $7,355,000 included in cost of goods sold and $659,000 included in operating expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and $3,681,000 included in cost of goods sold and $969,000 included in operating expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2019. (c) Consists of $3,373,000 included in cost of goods sold and $970,000 included in operating expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2020. (d) Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate. Historically, the company calculated the tax impact by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to adjusted pre-tax income; if calculated on that basis, the tax effect would have been ($4,642,000) or ($0.24) per share for six months ended September 30, 2019.

Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Exhibit 3 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Gross

Margin $ Gross

Margin GAAP gross profit $ 39,726,000 25.7 % $ 36,573,000 24.3 % Items impacting gross profit Customer allowances related to new business - - 242,000 0.2 % Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales 1,518,000 1.0 % 1,109,000 0.7 % Impact of tariffs (2,847,000 ) -1.8 % - - Cost recovery in connection with a cancelled contract - - (293,000 ) -0.2 % New product line start-up costs and transition expenses 4,054,000 2.6 % 2,327,000 1.5 % Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves, and gain due to realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers (a) (3,499,000 ) -0.2 % 2,908,000 1.9 % COVID-related expenses 1,533,000 1.0 % - -

(a) gross margin reflecting impact to net sales and cost of goods sold

Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Exhibit 4 Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ Gross

Margin $ Gross

Margin GAAP gross profit $ 53,113,000 21.2 % $ 54,156,000 20.9 % Items impacting gross profit Customer allowances and return accruals related to new business, net of costs 307,000 0.1 % 342,000 0.1 % Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales 2,741,000 1.1 % 2,217,000 0.9 % Impact of tariffs (2,847,000 ) -1.1 % 1,067,000 0.4 % Cost in connection with a cancelled contract - - 133,000 0.1 % New product line start-up costs and transition expenses 7,355,000 2.9 % 3,681,000 1.4 % Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves, and gain due to realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers (a) (2,115,000 ) 0.2 % 7,472,000 2.9 % COVID-related expenses 3,373,000 1.3 % - -

(a) gross margin reflecting impact to net sales and cost of goods sold

Items Impacting EBITDA for the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Exhibit 5 Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income $ 15,184,000 $ 6,189,000 $ 12,172,000 $ 38,000 Interest expense, net 3,614,000 6,523,000 8,023,000 12,696,000 Income tax expense 6,097,000 1,980,000 5,075,000 250,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,682,000 2,240,000 5,233,000 4,619,000 EBITDA $ 27,577,000 $ 16,932,000 $ 30,503,000 $ 17,603,000 Items impacting EBITDA Customer allowances, return accruals and changeover costs related to new business, net of costs - 242,000 307,000 454,000 Core buy-back premium amortization impacting net sales 1,518,000 1,109,000 2,741,000 2,217,000 Impact of tariffs (2,847,000 ) - (2,847,000 ) 1,067,000 (Recovery) cost in connection with a cancelled contract - (293,000 ) - 133,000 New product line start-up costs and transition expenses (a) 4,318,000 2,663,000 7,814,000 4,513,000 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves, and gain due to realignment of inventory at two customer distribution centers (3,499,000 ) 2,908,000 (2,115,000 ) 7,472,000 COVID-related expenses 2,048,000 - 4,343,000 - Acquisition costs, earn-out accruals, severance and restatement-related fees (18,000 ) (391,000 ) (25,000 ) (18,000 ) Acquisition costs, earn-out accruals, severance and restatement-related fees 1,218,000 1,053,000 2,261,000 2,041,000 Acquisition costs, earn-out accruals, severance and restatement-related fees (3,985,000 ) 1,802,000 (8,802,000 ) 1,265,000

(a) Excludes depreciation, which is included in the depreciation and amortization line item.

