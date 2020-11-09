Ooma Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID 4896477 to complete the automated access process. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID 4896477.