VBI Vaccines Announces e-Poster Presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 2020 Virtual Meeting

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that its abstract highlighting data from Part B of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of VBI-1901, the Company’s cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) was accepted for e-poster presentation at the 25 th Annual Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), taking place November 19-21, 2020.

Poster #: CTIM-07

Title: Identification of a baseline biomarker associated with tumor responses in a Phase 1/2a trial of a therapeutic CMV vaccine against recurrent glioblastoma (GBM)

Session: Clinical trials: Immunologic

Presenter: Andrew B. Lassman, M.D., Chief of Neuro-oncology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Associate Director for Clinical Infrastructure at Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center, and principal investigator of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study

Date: Available November 19-21, 2020

About the Phase 1/2a Study Design

VBI’s two-part Phase 1/2a study is a multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation study of VBI-1901 in 38 patients with recurrent GBM:

Phase 1 (Part A) Dose-escalation phase that defined the safety, tolerability, and optimal dose level of VBI-1901 adjuvanted with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in recurrent GBM patients with any number of prior recurrences This phase enrolled 18 recurrent GBM patients across three dose cohorts of VBI-1901: 0.4 µg, 2.0 µg, and 10.0 µg



Phase 2a (Part B) Subsequent extension of the optimal dose level, 10.0 µg, as defined in the Part A dose escalation phase This phase is a two-arm study, enrolling 10 first-recurrent GBM patients in each arm, assessing 10.0 µg of VBI-1901 in combination with either GM-CSF or GSK’s proprietary AS01 B adjuvant system as immunomodulatory adjuvants Enrollment of the 10 patients in the GM-CSF arm and the 10 patients in the AS01 B arm are complete



VBI-1901 is administered intradermally when adjuvanted with GM-CSF and intramuscularly when adjuvanted with the AS01 B adjuvant system. Patients in both phases of the study receive the vaccine immunotherapeutic every four weeks until tumor progression.