 

Rite Aid Unveils Vision for the Future of Retail Pharmacy

Taking the next step in its transformation, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) officially launched its refreshed brand today with an advertising campaign that demonstrates Rite Aid’s commitment to provide the perfect fusion of traditional medicine and alternative remedies to help people not just get healthy, but get thriving. The brand refresh also includes a new brand identity (logo) that is rolling out across the chain, whole health merchandise, a refreshed digital experience, and its new Store of the Future store prototype currently piloting in select markets.

Rite Aid “Stores of the Future” showcase a modern store design concept focused on whole health, revolutionizing the classic drug store experience by bringing pharmacists out from behind the counter and into the open. (Photo: Business Wire)

The integrated rebranding effort is part of Rite Aid’s RxEvolution strategy – originally announced in March – to transform the company into the leading whole health destination that treats mind, body and spirit.

Rite Aid seeks to deliver a fresh, differentiated experience across all channels with a company strategy targeting Millennial and Gen X women who take care of themselves, their children, aging parents, and even pets. Over the past year the company has been building the foundation for an elevated customer experience. Rite Aid has been establishing on-trend supplier relationships, delivering new and enhanced training, tools and work processes to all in-store associates, using Lean methodology to free up pharmacists’ time, modernizing its e-commerce infrastructure and online experience, and physically refreshing its fleet of stores. Together, this comprehensive approach is aimed at helping customers achieve a level of well-being that goes beyond traditional perceptions of healthy.

“This is an important milestone in our relentless pursuit of becoming the preeminent whole health destination. We’re charging forward on our journey to revitalize the chain drug store experience – store by store, community by community – and today we’re ready and excited to invite customers to join us on this journey,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “Customers will soon take notice as the look and feel of our stores is being refreshed, our merchandising mix evolves to an assortment that best supports whole health, and perhaps most importantly, our trusted neighborhood pharmacists are empowered and qualified to consult not simply on traditional medicines, but alternative remedies as well. We’re redefining an industry, and aspire to get each one of our customers to thrive.”

