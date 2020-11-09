 

Masimo Founder and CEO and Co-Inventor of Measure-Through-Motion Pulse Oximetry, Joe Kiani, Awarded by the Ibero-American Society of Neonatology for Improvements to Neonatal Health in Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that its Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Joe Kiani, has been honored by the Ibero-American Society of Neonatology (SIBEN) at its 17th Annual Congress (this year held virtually) with the Award for Improvement of Neonatal Health in Latin America. In her award presentation, SIBEN Scientific Group member Dr. Susana Rodríguez praised Mr. Kiani for his lifelong dedication to improving newborn care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005531/en/

Joe Kiani (Photo: Business Wire)

Joe Kiani (Photo: Business Wire)

SIBEN, founded in 2004, is dedicated to improving newborn care throughout Latin America—where 15 babies die every hour, with 60% of those who die before their first birthday dying during the first 28 days after birth.1 SIBEN is comprised of more than 2,000 healthcare professionals associated with neonatal care.

Dr. Rodríguez noted that Mr. Kiani’s commitment to neonatal care started with the invention, in 1995, of Masimo Signal Extraction Technology, or SET, pulse oximetry, whose breakthrough ability to measure through motion and low perfusion led to remarkable improvements in neonatal care. In particular, use of SET has played a key role in reducing the rate of neonatal blindness (retinopathy of prematurity). In 2003, Dr. Augusto Sola (Managing Director of SIBEN) and colleagues showed that using a new protocol with Masimo SET, clinicians reduced ROP to nearly zero over five years.2 A later study showed that the protocol’s success depended on SET technology, as the same protocol with a competing pulse oximeter did not reduce ROP.3 Today, SET pulse oximetry is used to monitor more than 200 millions patients each year,4 and has been shown, among other benefits, to help improve critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) screening in newborns.5

Continuing, Dr. Rodríguez highlighted how Mr. Kiani’s creativity and vision have led to many additional medical advancements in the years since, with Masimo, which recently celebrated its 31st anniversary, remaining at the forefront of global medical innovation. Mr. Kiani has long championed the importance of patient safety, and in 2013 created The Patient Safety Movement Foundation, dedicated to achieving zero preventable deaths by 2030. To date, more than 4,700 hospitals in 50 countries have committed to this goal—and an estimated 93,000 lives are being saved annually.6 Among other honors and awards, Mr. Kiani has been named SafeCare’s Person of the Year and one of “50 Experts in Patient Safety” by Becker’s Hospital Review. He received an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Chapman University, and is an Honorary member of the Mexican Academy of Surgery.

Seite 1 von 4
Masimo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Masimo Founder and CEO and Co-Inventor of Measure-Through-Motion Pulse Oximetry, Joe Kiani, Awarded by the Ibero-American Society of Neonatology for Improvements to Neonatal Health in Latin America Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that its Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Joe Kiani, has been honored by the Ibero-American Society of Neonatology (SIBEN) at its 17th Annual Congress (this year held virtually) with the Award for Improvement of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Masimo kündigt die begrenzte Markteinführung von Radius VSM an
02.11.20
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
27.10.20
Masimo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
20.10.20
Masimo to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results after Market Close on Tuesday, October 27
19.10.20
Dr. Augusto Sola, Masimo VP of Medical Affairs for Neonatology, Honored by the American Academy of Pediatrics with Pioneer Award
13.10.20
Forscher verwenden ORi (Oxygen Reserve Index) von Masimo zur Berechnung der Notwendigkeit einer postoperativen Sauerstofftherapie bei pädiatrischen Patienten mit obstruktivem Schlafapnoe-Syndrom
12.10.20
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen Therapy in Pediatric Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea