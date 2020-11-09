Masimo Founder and CEO and Co-Inventor of Measure-Through-Motion Pulse Oximetry, Joe Kiani, Awarded by the Ibero-American Society of Neonatology for Improvements to Neonatal Health in Latin America

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that its Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Joe Kiani, has been honored by the Ibero-American Society of Neonatology (SIBEN) at its 17 th Annual Congress (this year held virtually) with the Award for Improvement of Neonatal Health in Latin America. In her award presentation, SIBEN Scientific Group member Dr. Susana Rodríguez praised Mr. Kiani for his lifelong dedication to improving newborn care.

SIBEN, founded in 2004, is dedicated to improving newborn care throughout Latin America—where 15 babies die every hour, with 60% of those who die before their first birthday dying during the first 28 days after birth.1 SIBEN is comprised of more than 2,000 healthcare professionals associated with neonatal care.

Dr. Rodríguez noted that Mr. Kiani’s commitment to neonatal care started with the invention, in 1995, of Masimo Signal Extraction Technology, or SET, pulse oximetry, whose breakthrough ability to measure through motion and low perfusion led to remarkable improvements in neonatal care. In particular, use of SET has played a key role in reducing the rate of neonatal blindness (retinopathy of prematurity). In 2003, Dr. Augusto Sola (Managing Director of SIBEN) and colleagues showed that using a new protocol with Masimo SET, clinicians reduced ROP to nearly zero over five years.2 A later study showed that the protocol’s success depended on SET technology, as the same protocol with a competing pulse oximeter did not reduce ROP.3 Today, SET pulse oximetry is used to monitor more than 200 millions patients each year,4 and has been shown, among other benefits, to help improve critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) screening in newborns.5

Continuing, Dr. Rodríguez highlighted how Mr. Kiani’s creativity and vision have led to many additional medical advancements in the years since, with Masimo, which recently celebrated its 31st anniversary, remaining at the forefront of global medical innovation. Mr. Kiani has long championed the importance of patient safety, and in 2013 created The Patient Safety Movement Foundation, dedicated to achieving zero preventable deaths by 2030. To date, more than 4,700 hospitals in 50 countries have committed to this goal—and an estimated 93,000 lives are being saved annually.6 Among other honors and awards, Mr. Kiani has been named SafeCare’s Person of the Year and one of “50 Experts in Patient Safety” by Becker’s Hospital Review. He received an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Chapman University, and is an Honorary member of the Mexican Academy of Surgery.