 

ALX Oncology Announces New Data from ASPEN-01, the Phase 1b Study of ALX148, Showing Promising Initial Clinical Responses in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

-- ORR of 64% Observed in Patients with >2L HER2 Positive Gastric/Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer 

-- ORR of 75% and One Complete Response Observed in Patients with 1L Head and Neck Cancer

-- ALX Oncology to Host Conference Call on November 16 at 5:00pm EST

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced new results from ASPEN-01, the ALX148 Phase 1b study, evaluating patients with solid tumor malignancies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting [abstract 404].

ALX Oncology reports new preliminary data from the gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (“GC”) patient cohort receiving ALX148 plus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy, and from the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”) patient cohort receiving ALX148 plus pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy. In addition, updated data are presented from the GC patient cohort receiving ALX148 plus trastuzumab, and from the HNSCC patient cohort receiving ALX148 plus pembrolizumab. All data reflect response evaluable patients as of October 1, 2020.

  • In patients with >2L HER2 positive GC (n=14), whose tumors have progressed upon prior trastuzumab therapy, ALX148 demonstrates a promising initial objective response rate (ORR) of 64% in combination with trastuzumab plus ramucirumab and paclitaxel that compares favorably with historical data.

  • In initial patients with 1L HNSCC who have not received prior treatment for their advanced disease (n=4), ALX148 demonstrates a promising initial ORR of 75%, including a complete response, in combination with pembrolizumab plus 5-fluorouracil and platinum.

  • Updated data from patients with >2L HER2 positive GC receiving ALX148 plus trastuzumab suggests promising clinical activity after their tumors have progressed upon prior trastuzumab therapy.
  • Updated data from patients who have never been treated with a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor for their >2L HNSCC and who received ALX148 plus pembrolizumab suggests clinical activity beyond that expected from pembrolizumab monotherapy.

  • Preliminary data suggests that ALX148 can be safely combined with multi-agent chemotherapy regimens studied with no maximum tolerated dose reached. The maximum administered dose of ALX148 in combination was 15 mg/kg once per week.
