ALX Oncology Announces New Data from ASPEN-01, the Phase 1b Study of ALX148, Showing Promising Initial Clinical Responses in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

-- ORR of 75% and One Complete Response Observed in Patients with 1L Head and Neck Cancer

-- ALX Oncology to Host Conference Call on November 16 at 5:00pm EST

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced new results from ASPEN-01, the ALX148 Phase 1b study, evaluating patients with solid tumor malignancies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting [abstract 404].

ALX Oncology reports new preliminary data from the gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (“GC”) patient cohort receiving ALX148 plus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy, and from the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”) patient cohort receiving ALX148 plus pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy. In addition, updated data are presented from the GC patient cohort receiving ALX148 plus trastuzumab, and from the HNSCC patient cohort receiving ALX148 plus pembrolizumab. All data reflect response evaluable patients as of October 1, 2020.

