 

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited opens new office in Spain

To focus on Europe's growing solar market

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL) (BSE: 542760) (NSE: SWSOLAR), today announced the opening of its new office in Spain, following its international expansion strategy. The office, located in Seville, will be the Company's headquarters for its European operations serving and tapping markets like Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, among others.

Sterling_Wilson__Logo

Mr. Vikas Bansal, Regional Head – Europe said, "We see this office opening as an important step forward in the company's strategy to tap key markets. Europe has enormous potential in terms of solar capacity and the market is expected to witness the commissioning of new solar PV capacities of about 7 GW each year and emerge as a 28 GW market by 2023. With our strong bankability and well-nurtured relationships with IPPs in the region, SWSL is well poised to expand its operations in Europe to lead the global transition towards low-carbon energy."

"SWSL constantly emphasizes on customer centricity, implementation and delivery excellence which has assisted us to make inroads in strategically situated markets that have favourable solar policies and high solar properties," added Mr. Bansal. 

According to the SolarPower Europe's EU Market Outlook, Spain was Europe's largest solar market in 2019, adding 4.7 GW of capacity followed by Germany, the Netherlands, France and Poland.

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.5 GW of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MW Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi – the world's largest single-site solar plant. The Company also manages a portfolio of 7.8 GW of O&M projects globally, a testament to its best-in-class services.

Company website - www.sterlingandwilsonsolar.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318150/Sterling_Wilson__Logo.jpg

