 

Camping World Holdings Announces Market Expansion with New SuperCenters in Texas, Louisiana and Idaho

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric retail locations, announced today it has expanded its national footprint with the recent openings of Camping World SuperCenters in Spring, Texas and Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, along with a planned opening of a Gander RV SuperCenter in Pocatello, Idaho, scheduled for December 1st.

"As we continue to expand our network and portfolio, we are driven by our customer’s expectations for convenience and personalization in their shopping experience, while looking to enhance their outdoor adventure experience,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World. “We are focused on fulfilling the needs of our consumer base and will continue to research new market opportunities to deliver on areas best for the outdoor enthusiasts’ community.”

Camping World Holdings currently owns and operates over 160 SuperCenters nationwide, with most locations specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. As part of the company’s growth strategy, the brand is making major investments in the quality of its dealer network. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving their customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

"These new markets allow us to continue to leverage our recognition and financial strength as we enter 2021 with strong growth plans," added Lemonis. “With hundreds of RV parks and campgrounds in these markets, they are prime areas for consumer growth.”

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position with Camping World may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 160 locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

