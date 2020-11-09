Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents New MARIO-1 Phase 1/1b Clinical Data at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

The data presented from the melanoma and SCCHN cohorts of MARIO-1, both which were designed to isolate the clinical benefit of eganelisib by examining clinical activity in patients not expected to benefit from checkpoint inhibitors due to progression on a checkpoint inhibitor as the immediate prior therapy, demonstrate that eganelisib was well tolerated and active, and suggest that greater clinical benefit is achieved in patients who received two or fewer prior lines of therapy.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) today announced the presentation of data from the melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) cohorts from the MARIO-1 clinical trial at the SITC. MARIO-1 is the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/1b evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with solid tumors in collaboration with BMS.

“These data from the melanoma and SCCHN cohorts of MARIO-1 provide important validation of our mechanism and overall clinical strategy,” said Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Infinity Pharmaceuticals. “In addition to establishing a favorable safety profile, we see on-mechanism activity of eganelisib with translational data that show decreased immune suppression as measured by MDSCs as well as increased immune activation during eganelisib treatment. Across these cohorts, we are encouraged by the disease control rate in patients with immediate prior progression on a checkpoint inhibitor, with higher response rates in patients who have received two or fewer prior lines of therapy. These results leave us increasingly confident in our clinical strategy to move eganelisib to earlier treatment settings in our ongoing studies: to the second line in MARIO-275, and to the front-line setting in MARIO-3. Taken together, we are encouraged by these results which suggest eganelisib has the potential to provide meaningful clinical benefits across diverse solid tumors as a first-in-class modulator of immune activity.”

Key presentation highlights:

Poster presentation titled, “Updated clinical data from the melanoma expansion cohort of an ongoing Ph1/1bStudy of eganelisib (formerly IPI-549) in combination with nivolumab” presented by Michael Postow, M.D., Chief, Melanoma Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Combination treatment with eganelisib and nivolumab was generally well tolerated and associated with a favorable safety profile

Eganelisib in combination with nivolumab demonstrates evidence of clinical activity in patients not expected to benefit from checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) monotherapy due to immediate prior progression on a CPI

Eganelisib in combination with nivolumab achieved a disease control rate (DCR) of 52.6% in 19 patients (10 of 19 patients) and overall response rate (ORR) of 21.1% (4 of 19 patients) in patients with immediate prior progression on CPI therapy and 2 or fewer prior lines of therapies

Translational data validate the on-mechanism eganelisib effect of decreased immune suppression as measured by MDSC levels, and increased immune activation via T Cell reinvigoration, upregulation of IFN-γ responsive factors including CXCL9, CXCL10 and PD-L1

Reversal of progressive disease in patients with immediate prior treatment with anti-PD1/PD-L1 therapy was observed

Oral presentation titled, “Updated clinical data from the squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) expansion cohort of an ongoing Ph1/1b Study of eganelisib (formerly IPI-549) in combination with nivolumab” presented by Ezra Cohen, M.D., FRCPSC, FASCO, Medical Oncologist Chief, Division of Hematology-Oncology Associate Director, Translational Science, Moores Cancer Center, UC San Diego Health