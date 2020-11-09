 

6-Month Data From the Surmodics Avess AV Fistula DCB First-in-Human Study Presented at VIVA 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:05  |  35   |   |   

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced that 6-month data from the AVESS first-in-human (FIH) study of the company’s Avess AV Fistula drug-coated balloon (DCB) was shared during a morning session at the Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) 2020 virtual conference.

The AVESS study is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm study to assess the safety and performance of the Avess DCB when used in the treatment of subjects with obstructive lesions of arteriovenous fistulae (AVF) for hemodialysis.

Six-month data from the study show that target lesion patency at 30 days and 6 months was 100 percent and 90.9 percent, respectively. A single re-intervention was required within 6 months, with no AVFs thrombosed. The study’s primary safety endpoints reported no mortality and no device or procedure related adverse events at 30 days, and all patients maintained functional AVFs for hemodialysis.

“This first-in-human study demonstrates that the Avess DCB is a safe and promising treatment for AV fistula stenosis, which can lead to vascular access dysfunction, thrombosis and loss,” said Ramon L. Varcoe, MD, MBBS, MS, FRFRACS, PhD, associate professor of vascular surgery at Prince of Wales Hospital (Sydney, New South Wales, Australia) and co-lead investigator for the AVESS FIH clinical study.

“Previous AV fistula studies have demonstrated that DCBs effectively reduce rates of restenosis after percutaneous angioplasty,” added Andrew Holden, MD, MBChB, FRANZCR, EBIR, ONZM, Associate Professor, Director of Interventional Radiology at Auckland City Hospital (Auckland, New Zealand) and co-lead investigator for the AVESS FIH clinical trial. “The Avess DCB is a next-generation DCB that may provide further clinical benefits while minimizing systemic paclitaxel exposure.”

Data presented include 6-month results from 12 patients treated with an Avess DCB between December 2018 and August 2019. The majority of AVFs were radiocephalic (10/12, 83.3 percent) with the stenosis located in the juxta-anastomosis (7/12, 58.3 percent), cannulation zone (2/12, 16.7 percent) and outflow (3/12, 25 percent). All patients completed follow-up at or beyond 6 months.

“Our goal with all of our DCB platforms has been to advance the technology to improve drug transfer and distribution effect on the arterial wall offering the opportunity to use a lower drug dose,” said Gary Maharaj, president and CEO of Surmodics. “We are quite pleased with the AVESS first-in-human study results, which provide vital safety data on the Avess DCB and directional data on its effectiveness. This FIH data strengthens our believe that the Avess DCB could be a safe and promising treatment that improves patient outcomes while reducing the number of interventions needed to maintain patency.”

Seite 1 von 2
Surmodics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

6-Month Data From the Surmodics Avess AV Fistula DCB First-in-Human Study Presented at VIVA 2020 Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced that 6-month data from the AVESS first-in-human (FIH) study of the company’s Avess AV Fistula …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Surmodics Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
27.10.20
Surmodics to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 4