 

Legend Biotech Announces Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:05  |  45   |   |   

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that Ms. Ye (Sally) Wang was appointed, effective November 6, 2020, as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Legend Biotech.

The Board of Directors also named Dr. Ying Huang as Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech, effective November 6, 2020. Dr. Huang had been serving as interim CEO since September 21, 2020. Dr. Huang will continue to hold his position of Chief Financial Officer until such time as a successor CFO is identified.

Both appointments were made with the unanimous approval of the Board of Directors, including by means of a written proxy of Dr. Fangliang Zhang. In a written statement, Dr. Zhang, who remains a member of the Board of Directors, expressed his support for Dr. Huang’s assumption of the Chief Executive Officer role on a non-interim basis, and noted that the transition further enhances the operational execution of Legend Biotech.

“The entire Board is very pleased to have Ms. Wang as Legend Biotech’s Chairwoman,” said Mr. Philip Yau, Chair of the Audit Committee. “Sally’s extensive experience and expertise in strategic planning and operational management will be instrumental as she leads our Board and supports Legend Biotech’s management team in continuing to develop therapies for patients in need.”

“Since taking on the role of interim CEO in September, Dr. Huang has seamlessly led Legend Biotech during a challenging time,” said Ms. Wang. “Dr. Huang’s strong business acumen and biotechnology expertise make him uniquely suited to advance Legend Biotech’s mission, and the Board of Directors has great confidence that he will continue to advance the important work that Legend Biotech is undertaking.”

Ms. Wang has served as a member of Legend Biotech’s Board of Directors since May 2015. Ms. Wang has been the Chief Operating Officer of GenScript Biotech Corporation (“GenScript”), Legend Biotech’s parent majority shareholder, since 2014, has served on GenScript’s board of directors since 2009 and has served as GenScript’s President since December 2017, responsible for GenScript’s strategies and overall operational management. She co-founded the GenScript group in 2002 and has served in various managerial positions in GenScript Corporation. Ms. Wang holds an M.S. degree from Wuhan University, a Master’s degree in Computer Sciences from the University of Bridgeport and an Executive M.B.A. degree from the China Europe International Business School.

Seite 1 von 3
Legend Biotech Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legend Biotech Announces Leadership Transition Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that Ms. Ye (Sally) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Legend Biotech Announces ASH 2020 Data Presentations for Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (cilta-cel), an Investigational BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy in Development for Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)