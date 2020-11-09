Legend Biotech Announces Leadership Transition

The Board of Directors also named Dr. Ying Huang as Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech, effective November 6, 2020. Dr. Huang had been serving as interim CEO since September 21, 2020. Dr. Huang will continue to hold his position of Chief Financial Officer until such time as a successor CFO is identified.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that Ms. Ye (Sally) Wang was appointed, effective November 6, 2020, as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Legend Biotech.

Both appointments were made with the unanimous approval of the Board of Directors, including by means of a written proxy of Dr. Fangliang Zhang. In a written statement, Dr. Zhang, who remains a member of the Board of Directors, expressed his support for Dr. Huang’s assumption of the Chief Executive Officer role on a non-interim basis, and noted that the transition further enhances the operational execution of Legend Biotech.

“The entire Board is very pleased to have Ms. Wang as Legend Biotech’s Chairwoman,” said Mr. Philip Yau, Chair of the Audit Committee. “Sally’s extensive experience and expertise in strategic planning and operational management will be instrumental as she leads our Board and supports Legend Biotech’s management team in continuing to develop therapies for patients in need.”

“Since taking on the role of interim CEO in September, Dr. Huang has seamlessly led Legend Biotech during a challenging time,” said Ms. Wang. “Dr. Huang’s strong business acumen and biotechnology expertise make him uniquely suited to advance Legend Biotech’s mission, and the Board of Directors has great confidence that he will continue to advance the important work that Legend Biotech is undertaking.”

Ms. Wang has served as a member of Legend Biotech’s Board of Directors since May 2015. Ms. Wang has been the Chief Operating Officer of GenScript Biotech Corporation (“GenScript”), Legend Biotech’s parent majority shareholder, since 2014, has served on GenScript’s board of directors since 2009 and has served as GenScript’s President since December 2017, responsible for GenScript’s strategies and overall operational management. She co-founded the GenScript group in 2002 and has served in various managerial positions in GenScript Corporation. Ms. Wang holds an M.S. degree from Wuhan University, a Master’s degree in Computer Sciences from the University of Bridgeport and an Executive M.B.A. degree from the China Europe International Business School.