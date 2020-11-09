 

Exicure Presents Positive Clinical Data with Cavrotolimod at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), the pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, today announced the presentation of updated Phase 1b data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating intratumoral cavrotolimod (AST-008), the Company’s SNA-enabled TLR9 agonist, in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapies pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) or cemiplimab (LIBTAYO), in patients with Merkel cell carcinoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and other advanced solid tumors (NCT03684785).

The Phase 1b dose-escalation stage was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of cavrotolimod alone and in combination with pembrolizumab, and to identify a recommended Phase 2 dose. Cavrotolimod was dosed intratumorally once weekly for 8 weeks and subsequently once every 3 weeks. Following an initial cavrotolimod monotherapy period, pembrolizumab was initiated at week 3 and dosed in combination with cavrotolimod once every 3 weeks. The Phase 1b stage enrolled patients with locally advanced or metastatic melanoma (n=10), Merkel cell carcinoma (n=5), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (n=2), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (n=2), and leiomyosarcoma (n=1).

Updated data from the Phase 1b stage demonstrated that the combination of cavrotolimod and pembrolizumab continued to be well tolerated, with a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 21% (4/19 patients) according to RECIST v1.1 criteria. The combination immunotherapy regimen induced durable and systemic anti-tumor responses in patients with advanced solid tumors who previously progressed on anti-PD-1 therapy. At the time of enrollment in the clinical trial, 85% of patients were experiencing progressive disease despite treatment with PD-1 blockade and 65% of patients had been treated with 2 or more lines of systemic therapy.

Highlights from the Phase 1b Dose-Escalation Stage

- The RECIST-confirmed ORR was 21% (4/19 patients) overall in the Phase 1b dose-escalation stage, reflecting 1 complete response and 3 partial responses.

- In the highest cavrotolimod dose cohort (32 mg), which was selected as the Phase 2 dose, the RECIST-confirmed ORR was 33% (2/6 patients).

- Responses were durable and ongoing at the time of data analysis, with progression-free survival exceeding 6 months in all 4 responders and 16 months in 2 responders.

- 85% of patients overall (17/20 patients) and 75% of responders (3/4) were progressing on anti-PD-1 therapy at the time of trial enrollment.

- Systemic (abscopal) effects were observed, with shrinkage of regional or distant noninjected tumors.

Zeit
19.10.20
Exicure Announces Phase 1b Poster Presentation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting