 

IMV’s T Cell Therapy Demonstrates 86% Objective Response Rate in Combination with Merck’s Keytruda in PD-L1 Positive Patients with r/r DLBCL

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies, today announced that the Company’s T cell therapy demonstrates an 86% objective response rate in combination with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with Program Death Ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive relapsed / refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL). Detailed results will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, to be held virtually Nov. 9-14, 2020 and during a webcast hosted by IMV on November 12, 2020.

“Biomarkers are critical for the development of precision medicine in oncology. Not only can they improve the outcome of cancer patients receiving treatments, but they also can greatly reduce the risk inherent in late-stage clinical trials and facilitate the path to market for new treatments such as our new T cell therapy,” said Joanne Schindler, Chief Medical Officer at IMV. “DLBCL is the most common form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed/refractory patients need more accessible and better treatment options. Identifying a biomarker predictive of response for these patients was an important objective of our clinical plan and path to approval.”

All clinical responses are associated with expression of the PD-L1 biomarker

All clinical responses observed so far in the study have been in PD-L1 positive subjects defined as a percentage of PD-L1+ cells scored in the tumor region of 10% or more. No benefits have been observed in the PD-L1 negative population (n=11) where all subjects experienced Progressive Disease (PD) (n=9) or a Stable Disease (SD) (n=2).

The difference between the two populations is statistically significant and indicates that PD-L1 has the potential to become a predictive biomarker and a companion diagnostic for DLBCL treatment with the combination, to identify and recruit the patients that are the most likely to respond.

As of the data cut-off date for the presentation at SITC, 18 pre-treatment samples from patients enrolled in the SPiReL study were available for biomarker analysis. Thirty nine percent (7/18) of subjects demonstrated a positive pre-treatment tumor PD-L1 expression. Key findings for this population include:

  • 100% of subjects with Disease Control Rate (DCR) defined as Stable Disease (SD) or Complete or Partial Response (CR or PR)
  • 86% (6/7) of subjects with Objective Response Rate (ORR) (3 CR, and 3 PR)

The PD-L1 pathway regulates T-cell responses allowing tumors to evade detection by the immune system. PD-L1 expression has been extensively studied in relation to the prognosis of various cancers and is approved in multiple tumor types as a predictive biomarker for treatment with checkpoint inhibitors targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway. In DLBCL, PD-L1 has been shown to be expressed in 26% to 75% of patients and is generally thought to be associated with a poor prognosis and shorter survival1,2.

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Updated Clinical Data From Phase 2 SPiReL Study Evaluating IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda in Patients With r/r DLBCL to Be Presented at The American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
29.10.20
IMV Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results and Present Biomarkers Associated With Clinical Response in Patients With r/r DLBCL treated with DPX-Survivac Combination Therapy
16.10.20
IMV Inc. Re-establishes At-the-Market Facility
15.10.20
Biomarkers Associated With Clinical Response in Patients With r/r DLBCL Treated With DPX-Survivac Combination Therapy to be Presented at the Upcoming SITC Annual Meeting