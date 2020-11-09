SMTC Corporation to Participate in the 2020 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18-19, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2020 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference being held virtually on November 18-19, 2020.



Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMTC, and Steve Waszak, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available to provide an update on SMTC and its current business opportunities, in one-on-one meetings via teleconference throughout the day on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Anyone wishing to schedule a teleconference meeting is encouraged to request a meeting through the sponsor’s on-line meeting platform or alternatively contact Peter Seltzberg, of Darrow Associates, at 516-419-9915 or pseltzberg@darrowir.com for more information.