Agenus Presents Additional Clinical Responses and Novel Biomarker Data at SITC2020

AGEN1181 : New clinical responses and intratumoral Treg depletion

New clinical responses and intratumoral Treg depletion AGEN 1777 ( TIGIT ) is Fc enhanced for optimized immune performance & broader benefit

for optimized immune performance & broader benefit AGEN2373 (anti-CD137) : Clinical benefit with no liver toxicity

Clinical benefit with no liver toxicity Allogeneic iNKTs : Potent tumor cell killing and tumor microenvironment regulation

Potent tumor cell killing and tumor microenvironment regulation VISION : Proprietary platform for response prediction and optimal combos

Proprietary platform for response prediction and optimal combos Zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) : 1 CR, 2 PRs, and 52% benefit in PD-1 refractory tumors

1 CR, 2 PRs, and 52% benefit in PD-1 refractory tumors Managing pseudoprogression expands bal/zal benefit in cervical cancer



LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced presentations on seven novel programs at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2020) on November 9-14, 2020.

“This year, our strong showing at SITC includes new data and presentations on seven novel programs and platforms,” said Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus. “Our focus is to deliver curative cancer treatments with our best-in-class inventions. We believe that our science along with our broad portfolio of immuno-oncology agents give us the ability to match patients to therapies using optimal combinations. At SITC, we will present additional clinical responses with our Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4, AGEN1181, advances with our VISION responder prediction platform, and data on four other clinical-stage programs.”

Presentation Highlights:

AGEN1181 (Fc-enhanced CTLA-4) +/- balstilimab ( Agenus’ anti-PD-1) shows additional clinical responses in tumors which are “biomarker unlikely” to respond; first-ever clinical data on intratumoral Treg depletion with a CTLA-4 antibody: