BioInvent and Transgene present data on next generation oncolytic virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

LUND, Sweden and STRASBOURG, France, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, and Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today present new data on BT-001, a novel oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody and GM-CSF to target the tumor microenvironment, in the SITC abstract "BT-001, an oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody and GM-CSF to target the tumor microenvironment" (Abstract number: 594).

The poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting outlines BT-001's unique multifunctional properties combining potent oncolytic activities with the production of high intra-tumoral concentrations of an anti-CTLA-4 antibody and GM-CSF, with very low systemic exposure. It is shown that the murine surrogate mBT-001 has demonstrated outstanding antitumoral activity in several syngeneic tumor models inducing long-lasting antitumoral immune responses and abscopal effects. It concludes that BT-001 has potential for broad single agent activity - including in poorly responsive immune excluded cancers, and that selective tumor-localized delivery of anti-CTLA-4 may allow for a better tolerated, sustained and more effective combination therapy with antibodies targeting the PD-1/PDL1 axis.

The poster will be available in the Virtual Poster Hall November 11-14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST (3:00 - 11:00 p.m. CET). The presenting authors will answer questions on Thursday, November 12 from 4:50 to 5:20 p.m. EST (10:50 - 11:20 p.m. CET) and Saturday, November 14 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. EST (7:00 - 7:30 p.m. CET).

BT-001 is being co-developed by BioInvent and Transgene. It was generated using Transgene's Invir.IO platform and its patented large-capacity VV cop TK-RR oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting anti-CTLA4 antibody generated by BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR/F.I.R.S.T platforms, and the cytokine GM-CSF. BT-001 is expected to enter Phase I clinical development before the end of 2020.