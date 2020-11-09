 

Alligator Bioscience presents at the SITC 35th Annual Meeting

- Three projects showcased

- ATOR-1015, ALG.APV-527 and Neo-X-Prime -

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that it will present data from three immuno-oncology projects at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Virtual Annual Meeting, November 9-14, 2020.

The presentations will include the Phase I study of ATOR-1015, the Phase I-ready ALG.APV-527 developed in partnership with Aptevo Therapeutics, as well as the novel bispecific concept Neo-X-Prime.

"The fact that three of our immuno-oncology projects have been selected for presentation at this year's SITC is a clear confirmation of Alligator's strong presence in the field. The presentations span from advanced clinical patient data to thrilling early data from our next generation drug concept Neo-X-Prime", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience.

Abstracts are available on the SITC website and the accompanying posters will be available in the Virtual Poster Hall open from 8:00 am ET on Monday, Nov. 9, until the Virtual Poster Hall closes on Dec. 31, 2020. The posters are also posted on the Alligator Bioscience website.

Title:   Safety and pharmacodynamic activity of ATOR-1015, a CTLA-4 x OX40 bispecific antibody, in a Phase I dose escalation study of patients with advanced solid malignancies

Poster summary:  ATOR-1015 is currently evaluated in clinical Phase I at a flat dose of 750 mg, which is the highest dose to be evaluated in the ongoing study. One dose limiting toxicity (infusion related reaction) has been observed at 750 mg. No severe immune-related adverse events have been reported. Best clinical response is stable disease.

Details of the presentation: Live question and answer sessions will occur for the ATOR-1015 poster (Number 369) on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. ET and Friday, Nov. 13, from 4:20 to 4:50 p.m. ET.

Title:   ALG.APV-527: Potent tumor-directed T cell activation and in vivo tumor inhibition induced by a 4-1BB x 5T4 ADAPTIR bispecific antibody

Poster summary:  The presentation covers preclinical data demonstrating that ALG.APV-527 has a favorable safety profile with no indications of systemic immune activation or liver toxicity. In experimental disease models, ALG.APV-527 increased anti-tumor responses and promoted tumor-specific memory. Clinical development is planned for ALG.APV-527 and CTA documents are prepared for filing of a Phase I clinical trial in the EU.

