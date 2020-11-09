 

Acacia Research Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:20  |  46   |   |   

Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) today reported results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Clifford Press, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Since announcing our acquisition of the Woodford portfolio in June, we have completed dispositions that have recovered two-thirds of our purchase price. We continue to hold substantial value in the securities of public and private companies remaining in the portfolio.”

Holdings of the securities of life sciences companies in the Woodford portfolio as of September 30, 2020 include:

Public Company Securities (at market value at September 30, 2020)

       

Company

 

Ticker

 

Number of
Shares

 

Value

Arix Bioscience plc 1

 

LSE: ARIX

 

25.8 mm

 

$37.0 mm

Sensyne Health plc

 

AIM: SENS

 

15.2 mm

 

$11.4 mm

Induction Healthcare Group plc

 

AIM: INHC

 

4.2 mm

 

$4.0 mm

Others

 

 

 

 

 

$2.1 mm

 

Total Public Holdings

 

 

 

 

 

$54.5 mm

Private Company Securities (at September 30, 2020)

 

Company

 

Ownership Percentage

 

Value

Oxford Nanopore Technologies 2

 

6%

 

$108.0 mm

     

Next 4 positions:

 

 

 

 

Immunocore 2

 

5%

 

 

Viamet Pharmaceuticals 2, 3

 

26%

 

 

AMO Pharma 2, 4

 

18%

 

 

NovaBiotics 2, 4

 

4%

 

$31.0 mm

 

 

 

 

 

Total Private Holdings

 

 

 

$139.0 mm

1 To be transferred to the Company in the fourth quarter of 2020

2 Value of Oxford Nanopore Technologies securities based on observed transactions during the quarter; Remaining holdings of private company securities valued at cost.

3 To be transferred to the Company in the fourth quarter of 2020.

4 Transferred to the Company in October.

Mr. Press added, “We are working intensively with Starboard to execute our investment strategy, leveraging our ready access to committed capital for strategic transactions borne of our expertise in corporate governance and operational restructuring.”

Al Tobia, Acacia’s Chief Investment Officer, added, “We believe that structural inefficiencies in the small-cap value sector create opportunities for us. Our areas of focus remain mature technology, healthcare, industrial and certain financial services segments. We are continuing to see attractive market conditions in the IP market as well, and our team has recently completed an option agreement to add a new portfolio.”

Mr. Tobia continued, “In order to provide existing stockholders of Acacia the opportunity to invest alongside Starboard with substantially similar terms as the Senior Secured Notes and Series B Warrants issued to Starboard, today we expect to file a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the SEC to facilitate the rights offering and provide flexibility to the Company.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary:

  • Cash and short-term investments totaled $303.1 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $184.0 million at June 30, 2020 and $168.3 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Debt, which represents the Senior Secured Notes issued to Starboard, was $115.0 million at September 30, 2020.
  • Book value totaled $202.3 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $175.0 million at December 31, 2019. Acacia’s current book value reflects issuance of Senior Secured Notes and liabilities associated with upfront funding of the life science portfolio acquisition, and reflects the allocated value based on U.S. GAAP of assets transferred as of September 30, 2020.
  • Gross revenues were $19.5 million.
  • General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased by $3.1 million or 66%, compared with the third quarter of 2019, due to business development and personnel expenses.
  • Operating loss was $2.8 million.
  • GAAP net income to common stockholders was $29.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(7.6 million), or $(0.15) per diluted share, in the third quarter last year.
  • The third quarter of 2020 reflected:
    • A net non-cash benefit of $20 million related to the change in the fair value of trading and investment securities, and securities derivatives and forward contracts; and
    • Income of $21 million related to the change in fair value of warrants and embedded derivatives.

Investor Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT to discuss these results and provide a business update.

To access the live call, please dial (877) 407-0778 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8565 (international). The conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://acaciaresearch.com under the News & Events tab. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Acacia Research Corporation

Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) invests in Intellectual Property Assets and partners with inventors and patent owners to realize the financial value in their patented inventions. Acacia bridges the gap between invention and application, facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent owner.

Information about Acacia Research Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.acaciaresearch.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the ability to successfully implement our strategic plan, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and attract new business, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments addressing licensing and enforcement of patents and/or intellectual property in general, general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of our investments. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K, recent and forthcoming Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and any amendments to the forgoing, and other SEC filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

The results achieved in the most recent quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved by us in any subsequent quarters, as it is currently anticipated that Acacia Research Corporation’s financial results will vary, and may vary significantly, from quarter to quarter. This variance is expected to result from a number of factors, including risk factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition referenced above, and the particular structure of our licensing transactions, which may impact the amount of inventor royalties and contingent legal fees expenses we incur from period to period.

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

Revenues

$

19,466

 

$

1,711

 

$

25,399

 

$

10,558

 

 

Portfolio operations:

Inventor royalties

 

5,772

 

 

776

 

 

6,843

 

 

4,752

 

Contingent legal fees

 

6,609

 

 

35

 

 

6,855

 

 

587

 

Litigation and licensing expenses - patents

 

1,001

 

 

987

 

 

3,497

 

 

6,643

 

Amortization of patents

 

1,174

 

 

863

 

 

3,522

 

 

2,337

 

Other portfolio expenses (income)

 

-

 

 

(475

)

 

(308

)

 

175

 

Total portfolio operations

 

14,556

 

 

2,186

 

 

20,409

 

 

14,494

 

Net portfolio income (loss)

 

4,910

 

 

(475

)

 

4,990

 

 

(3,936

)

General and administrative expenses

 

7,692

 

 

4,630

 

 

18,089

 

 

12,048

 

Operating loss

 

(2,782

)

 

(5,105

)

 

(13,099

)

 

(15,984

)

 

Other income (expense):

Change in fair value of investment, net

 

(3,081

)

 

(4,266

)

 

3,704

 

 

9,622

 

Loss on sale of investment

 

-

 

 

(915

)

 

(2,762

)

 

(8,147

)

Impairment of other investment

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(8,195

)

Gain on disposal of other investment

 

-

 

 

2,000

 

 

-

 

 

2,000

 

Change in fair value of the Series A and B warrants and embedded derivatives

 

20,672

 

 

-

 

 

(46,612

)

 

-

 

Change in fair value of equity securities derivative and forward contract

 

(64,011

)

 

-

 

 

17,542

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of prepaid investment and derivative

 

2,845

 

 

-

 

 

2,845

 

 

-

 

Change in fair value of trading securities and equity securities - private

 

84,499

 

 

(482

)

 

81,907

 

 

132

 

Gain (loss) on sale of trading securities

 

2,737

 

 

238

 

 

(4,272

)

 

226

 

Loss on foreign currency exchange

 

(48

)

 

(106

)

 

(4,938

)

 

(106

)

Interest expense on Senior Secured Notes

 

(2,410

)

 

-

 

 

(3,178

)

 

-

 

Interest income and other

 

10

 

 

1,028

 

 

811

 

 

3,012

 

Total other income (expense)

 

41,213

 

 

(2,503

)

 

45,047

 

 

(1,456

)

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

38,431

 

 

(7,608

)

 

31,948

 

 

(17,440

)

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

(83

)

 

-

 

 

1,257

 

 

(323

)

 

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

 

38,348

 

 

(7,608

)

 

33,205

 

 

(17,763

)

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

14

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Acacia Research Corporation

$

38,348

 

$

(7,608

)

$

33,205

 

$

(17,749

)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - basic

$

30,529

 

$

(7,608

)

$

24,838

 

$

(17,749

)

 

Basic net income (loss) per common share

$

0.63

 

$

(0.15

)

$

0.51

 

$

(0.36

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

 

48,467,885

 

 

49,828,361

 

 

48,949,706

 

 

49,727,385

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted

$

29,204

 

$

(7,608

)

$

21,380

 

$

(17,749

)

 

Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$

0.32

 

$

(0.15

)

$

0.36

 

$

(0.36

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted

 

90,624,702

 

 

49,828,361

 

 

60,153,773

 

 

49,727,385

 

 

 

(1) General and administrative expenses were comprised of the following:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

General and administrative expenses

$

7,204

 

$

4,330

 

$

16,846

 

$

11,295

 

Non-cash stock compensation expense - G&A

 

488

 

 

300

 

 

1,243

 

 

753

 

Total general and administrative expenses

$

7,692

 

$

4,630

 

$

18,089

 

$

12,048

 

 
 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 

September 30,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 
ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

162,564

 

$

57,359

 

Trading securities - debt

 

-

 

 

93,843

 

Trading securities - equity

 

24,471

 

 

17,140

 

Equity securities - private

 

116,009

 

 

-

 

Equity securities derivative

 

17,818

 

 

-

 

Equity securities forward contract

 

340

 

 

-

 

Prepaid investment

 

42,900

 

 

-

 

Accounts receivable

 

263

 

 

511

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,685

 

 

2,912

 

Total current assets

 

366,050

 

 

171,765

 

 

Long-term restricted cash

 

35,000

 

 

35,000

 

Investment at fair value

 

982

 

 

1,500

 

Patents, net of accumulated amortization

 

18,071

 

 

7,814

 

Leased right-of-use assets

 

1,101

 

 

1,264

 

Other non-current assets

 

5,311

 

 

818

 

Total assets

$

426,515

 

$

218,161

 

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,707

 

$

1,765

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

4,849

 

 

7,265

 

Accrued compensation

 

2,595

 

 

507

 

Royalties and contingent legal fees payable

 

14,230

 

 

2,178

 

Senior Secured Notes Payable - short-term

 

113,933

 

 

-

 

Total current liabilities

 

138,314

 

 

11,715

 

 

Series A warrant liabilities

 

5,604

 

 

3,568

 

Series A embedded derivative liabilities

 

25,682

 

 

17,974

 

Series B warrant liabilities

 

42,796

 

 

-

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

1,101

 

 

1,264

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

593

 

 

593

 

Total liabilities

 

214,090

 

 

35,114

 

 

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; stated value $100 per share; 350,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $35,000 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

10,134

 

 

8,089

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 49,279,453 and 50,370,987 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

49

 

 

50

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 4,604,365 and 2,919,828 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

(43,270

)

 

(39,272

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

650,130

 

 

652,003

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(406,451

)

 

(439,656

)

Total Acacia Research Corporation stockholders' equity

 

200,458

 

 

173,125

 

 
Noncontrolling interests

 

1,833

 

 

1,833

 

 
Total stockholders' equity

 

202,291

 

 

174,958

 

 
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity

$

426,515

 

$

218,161

 

 

Acacia Research Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acacia Research Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) today reported results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020. Clifford Press, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Since announcing our acquisition of the Woodford portfolio in June, we have …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Acacia Research to Release Third Quarter Financial Results