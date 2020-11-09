New Preclinical Data being Presented at SITC Underscore Promising Combinations of Affimed’s AFM13 and Cytokine-Activated Natural Killer Cells





Virtual data presentation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Heidelberg, Germany, November 9, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that preclinical data – generated through a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Washington University School of Medicine – will be the focus of an oral presentation at the virtual Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), identifying promising combinations of Innate Cell Engager (ICE) AFM13 with cytokine-activated adult blood or cord blood natural killer (NK) cells against CD30-positive hematological malignancies. Nancy D. Marin, PhD, of Washington University School of Medicine will present these data virtually on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 3:45 – 5:15 p.m. EST during the session, “Innate Immunity: The Next Generation of Targets for Anti-Cancer Immunotherapy.”

“The current set of preclinical in vitro and in vivo data demonstrate the increased efficacy of AFM13-preloaded cord blood-derived NK cells towards CD30-positive tumor cells,” said Arndt Schottelius, M.D. PhD, Affimed’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We are excited about these data that laid the groundwork for the ongoing Phase 1 evaluation of this combination to treat patients suffering from CD30+ malignancies.”

NK cell-based immunotherapies represent an emerging field of targeting hard-to-treat cancers. To evaluate the potential of innate cell engagers (ICE) to trigger NK cell-directed tumor cell killing, the collaborative research analyzed AFM13-mediated tumor cell killing in combination with several NK cell products, including conventional (c)NK cells from healthy donors, NK cells from patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma, cytokine-induced memory-like (ML) NK cells from peripheral blood and preactivated and expanded cord blood (cb) NK cells. Affimed’s tetravalent bispecific ICE AFM13 binds to CD30, a protein found on tumor cells, as well as CD16A, a molecule found on NK cells and macrophages, triggering the innate immune system to initiate tumor-cell killing. The cbNK cells were then stably pre-loaded with AFM13, enhancing responses to CD30+ lymphomas in vitro and in vivo in immunodeficient NSG mouse models.