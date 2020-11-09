Simulations Plus Sets Date for 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2020, ended August 31, 2020, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on November 16, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here. On registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail with instructions for joining the call. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For listen-only mode, you may dial (213) 929-4232. A replay will be available at the Simulations Plus website following the call.