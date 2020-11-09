 

Simulations Plus Sets Date for 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2020, ended August 31, 2020, after the close of the financial markets on Monday, November 16, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on November 16, 2020, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are invited to join the call by registering here. On registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail with instructions for joining the call. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For listen-only mode, you may dial (213) 929-4232. A replay will be available at the Simulations Plus website following the call.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Disclaimer

