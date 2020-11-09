 

Tonic Water Market to Garner $1.16 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

Product innovation, premiumization, and expanding global consumer base drive the growth of the global tonic water market

Portland, Ore., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Tonic Water Market by Flavor (Plain and Flavored), Packaging Form (Bottles and cans), and Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade, and Online Retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027".As per the report, the global tonic water industry was pegged at $805.4million in 2019, and is expected to garner $1.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Product innovation, premiumization, and expanding global consumer base drive the growth of the global tonic water market. However, availability of substitute products and low awareness of tonic water hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for diet tonic water is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7215

COVID-19 scenario:

  • Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the sale of tonic water has been severely affected due to shutdown of bars, restaurants, and breweries.
  • However, customers have opted for online retail to stock-pile beverages during the initial stages of the lockdown.
  • In addition, ecommerce platforms have opened new opportunities as governments have imposed social distancing norm.

The plain segment dominated the market

By flavor, the plain segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearlythree-fifths of the global tonic water market, owing toincreased consumption as a mixer for alcoholic beverages and increasing use for medical purposes due to its quinine content.However, the flavored segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, due to changes in tastes and preferences of consumers.

The online retail segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By distribution channel, the online retail segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, as it offers a broader range of options and delivery at the doorstep. However, the off-trade segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global tonic water market, due tostrategies such as in-store promotions, tasting for selective products, and membership offers.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tonic Water Market to Garner $1.16 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.3% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research Product innovation, premiumization, and expanding global consumer base drive the growth of the global tonic water market Portland, Ore., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Tonic Water Market by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Flow Diverters Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity ...
Bithumb Global's Efforts to Support Binance Smart Chain Start
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy