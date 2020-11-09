 

Asset Integrity Management Market worth $24.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:34  |  62   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Asset Integrity Management Market with COVID-19 impact by Service (NDT, RBI, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, HAZID Study, Structural Integrity Management, RAM Study), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to reach USD  24.2 billion by 2025 from USD  19.4 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The major factors driving the market growth include the growing demand for asset integrity management in new offshore fields in deep waters, declining efficiencies of aging assets, and the need for securing operational safety in various industries, such as oil and gas and power. Additionally, the growth of the market can also be attributed to the increasing adoption of asset integrity management services to tackle the disruptions brought in by climatic conditions.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=7798221

NDT segment to hold the largest size of asset integrity management services market from 2020 to 2025

The NDT segment is expected to dominate the asset integrity management services market over the forecast period. NDT plays an important role in various industries by assuring safe, reliable, and cost-efficient functioning of assets. These services are increasingly being used across the oil & gas sector by oil & gas exploration and production companies; offshore oil & gas structure fabrication contractors; onshore and offshore oil & gas pipeline operators, owners, and contractors. Similar to the oil & gas industry, the power industry has numerous aging assets that require testing to ensure compliance with regulations and stringent inspection procedures to achieve efficient and safe power generation.

The asset integrity management services market for the power industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asset integrity management services are implemented in many segments of the power industry to enhance safety and productivity and maintain the integrity of valuable assets involved in this industry. NDT services are used to inspect the integrity of pipelines, turbines, other assets included in the power industry. The need to meet the escalating energy demand driven by rapid industrialization and growing population, especially in Asia Pacific, has led to an increase in the number of power plants, and consequently, the demand for asset integrity management services.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asset Integrity Management Market worth $24.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Asset Integrity Management Market with COVID-19 impact by Service (NDT, RBI, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, HAZID Study, Structural Integrity …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Flow Diverters Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity ...
Bithumb Global's Efforts to Support Binance Smart Chain Start
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy