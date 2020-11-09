Asset Integrity Management Market worth $24.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Asset Integrity Management Market with COVID-19 impact by Service (NDT, RBI, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, HAZID Study, Structural Integrity Management, RAM Study), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2025 from USD 19.4 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The major factors driving the market growth include the growing demand for asset integrity management in new offshore fields in deep waters, declining efficiencies of aging assets, and the need for securing operational safety in various industries, such as oil and gas and power. Additionally, the growth of the market can also be attributed to the increasing adoption of asset integrity management services to tackle the disruptions brought in by climatic conditions.

NDT segment to hold the largest size of asset integrity management services market from 2020 to 2025

The NDT segment is expected to dominate the asset integrity management services market over the forecast period. NDT plays an important role in various industries by assuring safe, reliable, and cost-efficient functioning of assets. These services are increasingly being used across the oil & gas sector by oil & gas exploration and production companies; offshore oil & gas structure fabrication contractors; onshore and offshore oil & gas pipeline operators, owners, and contractors. Similar to the oil & gas industry, the power industry has numerous aging assets that require testing to ensure compliance with regulations and stringent inspection procedures to achieve efficient and safe power generation.

The asset integrity management services market for the power industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asset integrity management services are implemented in many segments of the power industry to enhance safety and productivity and maintain the integrity of valuable assets involved in this industry. NDT services are used to inspect the integrity of pipelines, turbines, other assets included in the power industry. The need to meet the escalating energy demand driven by rapid industrialization and growing population, especially in Asia Pacific, has led to an increase in the number of power plants, and consequently, the demand for asset integrity management services.