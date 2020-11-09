 

Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms (TCSA) Leads 20 Different Countries in a Global Declaration of Action

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, Mr. Adkins Zheng, Chairman of Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms Cloud Technology (TCSA), together with diplomatic representatives from 20 countries, adopted a "Declaration of Action for Global Stability, Prosperity and Freedom" in Shanghai, the host city for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE). The Declaration underscores the importance of developing national governance systems and socioeconomic systems that are more targeted, scientific and effective.

For the last few centuries, the frameworks of economics, society and statecraft have not undergone true structural improvement. Increasingly and with great urgency, the world is discovering that the traditional frameworks in place have struggled to bear the sheer density of the modern world's population, supply and demand, industries and information overload. To tackle these issues, each country must begin to develop national governance systems and socioeconomic systems that are far more accurate and efficient than those in place today.

Citizens of all nations now live in a rapidly changing society driven by information and technology, and the world desperately needs to sift through overwhelming mountains of data to extract objective, logical and accurate conclusions. For example, as far back as the first code of law was etched onto a stone tablet, populations have known that social order, from its inception to its reform and improvement, begins and ends with information and the restructuring of information. Today, advanced and scientific ideas must move beyond the pages of academic papers and be integrated into precise, digital solutions that are then systematically applied towards the betterment of human civilization.

In today's digital age, the most ubiquitous and causally-oriented carrier of information is monetary transaction data. By utilizing this data as an information source, it is possible to build highly effective, targeted frameworks and instruments for social order. The most practical path towards truly enhancing or reforming a nation's governance system is to transform its central bank's monetary system into a "National Economic Data Brain".

From this perspective, TCSA has boldly imagined a new way forward – harnessing an open-minded economic approach and open-sourced data technology to serve governments and central banks worldwide in the following customized goals:

  1. To build independent market systems for basic societal assets such as infrastructure, food, transportation, housing, health, education, social welfare, public safety and various other public goods. In turn, governments can create general employment and productive opportunities related to these market systems, focus on the basic interests and rights of their citizens, strengthen the social contract and trust between the state and people, and ultimately achieve social stability.
  2. To achieve an average annual GDP increase of 0.5 to 1.5 per cent through a multilayered approach involving the localization of Basic Societal Assets Market Systems, as well as the globalization of technology and industrial market systems.
  3. To provide logically reliable and cost-effective data infrastructure projects and system installation services for central banks and payment terminals, in order to build an overarching algorithmic sovereign currency system on top of existing electronic and digital payment schemes, ultimately helping each country establish a more stable and independent currency system.

TCSA's Global Affairs department has established multilingual task forces in English, Russian, Spanish, French and Arabic to provide technology transfer consulting services for central banks and national governments on all continents. These TCSA professionals advise central governments, monetary authorities, international organizations, political parties, industry experts, academic researchers and business leaders; contribute resources, wisdom, and capabilities and apply noble ideals cutting-edge data technologies – all in the pursuit of optimizing Hayek's free market efficiencies, clarifying the boundaries of supply and demand in Marx's public-oriented theories, upgrading the obscure Keynesian state interventionist economic model to a precise data-driven market economy model, and ultimately leading society to a greater future of freedom, stability and prosperity.

