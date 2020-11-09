Applebee’s Kicks off the Holiday Season Early with the Ultimate Gift – 2 for $20 Now with the Southwest Steak Bowl!

Put away your pumpkins, because the holiday season starts now at Applebee’s! First, guests can celebrate with the 2 for $20 Value Menu * now featuring the Southwest Steak Bowl, available for dine-in, To Go or delivery** at participating locations, but only for a limited time. This guest-favorite menu includes the choice of one full-size appetizer to share AND two of these delicious full-size entrées all for only $20:

Southwest Steak Bowl: Grilled chipotle lime sirloin steak on mixed greens with cilantro rice, house-made pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa and guacamole. Topped with chimichurri, tortilla strips and a fresh lime wedge.

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger: Handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun. Served with classic fries.

Fiesta Lima Chicken: A celebration of flavor, this dish delivers on every level. Grilled chicken glazed with zesty lime sauce and drizzled with tangy Mexi-ranch is smothered with a rich blend of Cheddar cheeses on a bed of crispy tortilla strips. Served with Spanish rice and house-made pico de gallo.

The 2 for $20 Value Menu includes appetizer choices like Applebee’s fan-favorite Boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of Classic Hot Buffalo sauce, Honey BBQ sauce or Sweet Asian chile sauce and served with Bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

To put the cherry on top - literally - of an already-sweet deal, Applebee’s is ringing in the holiday festivities with its latest Mucho cocktails, the new $5 Sleigh Bell Sips. Walk into a winter wonderland treat with the new Berry Merry Colada, a tropical piña colada twist and strawberry swirl, made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Midori. Or, jingle all the way to pure joy with the new Reindeer Punch, a delicious combination of Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice and sweet & sour with a dash of cherry. Every Applebee’s Mucho cocktail is made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass, so guests get even more to enjoy. And now, Sleigh Bell Sips are available for To Go at participating locations so you can cozy up and enjoy at home.***