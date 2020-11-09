 

Applebee’s Kicks off the Holiday Season Early with the Ultimate Gift – 2 for $20 Now with the Southwest Steak Bowl!

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

Put away your pumpkins, because the holiday season starts now at Applebee’s! First, guests can celebrate with the 2 for $20 Value Menu* now featuring the Southwest Steak Bowl, available for dine-in, To Go or delivery** at participating locations, but only for a limited time. This guest-favorite menu includes the choice of one full-size appetizer to share AND two of these delicious full-size entrées all for only $20:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005036/en/

Applebee’s Kicks off the Holiday Season Early with the Ultimate Gift – 2 for $20 Now with the Southwest Steak Bowl! (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebee’s Kicks off the Holiday Season Early with the Ultimate Gift – 2 for $20 Now with the Southwest Steak Bowl! (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Southwest Steak Bowl: Grilled chipotle lime sirloin steak on mixed greens with cilantro rice, house-made pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa and guacamole. Topped with chimichurri, tortilla strips and a fresh lime wedge.
  • Classic Bacon Cheeseburger: Handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun. Served with classic fries.
  • Fiesta Lima Chicken: A celebration of flavor, this dish delivers on every level. Grilled chicken glazed with zesty lime sauce and drizzled with tangy Mexi-ranch is smothered with a rich blend of Cheddar cheeses on a bed of crispy tortilla strips. Served with Spanish rice and house-made pico de gallo.

The 2 for $20 Value Menu includes appetizer choices like Applebee’s fan-favorite Boneless Wings, tossed in your choice of Classic Hot Buffalo sauce, Honey BBQ sauce or Sweet Asian chile sauce and served with Bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

To put the cherry on top - literally - of an already-sweet deal, Applebee’s is ringing in the holiday festivities with its latest Mucho cocktails, the new $5 Sleigh Bell Sips. Walk into a winter wonderland treat with the new Berry Merry Colada, a tropical piña colada twist and strawberry swirl, made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Midori. Or, jingle all the way to pure joy with the new Reindeer Punch, a delicious combination of Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice and sweet & sour with a dash of cherry. Every Applebee’s Mucho cocktail is made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass, so guests get even more to enjoy. And now, Sleigh Bell Sips are available for To Go at participating locations so you can cozy up and enjoy at home.***

Seite 1 von 2
Dine Brands Global Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applebee’s Kicks off the Holiday Season Early with the Ultimate Gift – 2 for $20 Now with the Southwest Steak Bowl! Put away your pumpkins, because the holiday season starts now at Applebee’s! First, guests can celebrate with the 2 for $20 Value Menu* now featuring the Southwest Steak Bowl, available for dine-in, To Go or delivery** at participating locations, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
BOO! Applebee’s Treats with a Monstrous Halloween Wings Deal
15.10.20
IHOP Expands Franchisee Portfolio With Addition of Sun Holdings, Inc.