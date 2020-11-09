 

Charles River Laboratories to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09.11.2020, 14:30   

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will virtually present at three upcoming investor conferences, including:

  • Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10th, at 10:15 a.m. EST;
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18th, at 2:40 p.m. GMT (9:40 a.m. EST); and
  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2nd, at 9:40 a.m. EST.

Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus and business developments.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each event and will remain available for approximately two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

