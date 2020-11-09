 

Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series C, Series D, Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (NYSE: CUBIPrC) of $0.350753 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: CUBIPrD) of $0.40625 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.403125 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank a full-service bank with $18.8 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

