 

New Alcon Innovations in Intraocular Lenses, Digital Health Solutions to be Showcased at the AAO 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will highlight a robust scientific program including new data and advancements across its portfolio of innovations in cataract, refractive and retina surgery during the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 virtual annual meeting, which takes place November 13–15, 2020. Key findings from across the 21 scientific presentations on Alcon products will be presented at the meeting, including the soon-to-launch, first non-diffractive extended depth of focus AcrySof IQ Vivity intraocular lens (IOL) and the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Trifocal IOL, along with a virtual, interactive booth that will showcase innovations, including the new cloud-based surgical planning application (app), the SMARTCataract Planner.

“We look forward to highlighting the latest advancements in our ophthalmology portfolio, including our presbyopia-mitigating intraocular lenses (IOLs) Vivity and PanOptix, which highlight our unwavering commitment to building new technologies and solutions that meet the evolving needs of surgeons and their patients,” said Sergio Duplan, President, North America at Alcon. “We are also excited to preview our new cloud-based surgical planning application, the SMARTCataract Planner. This new app is a significant investment to help enhance the online planning experience when using Alcon IOLs, and it represents another step on our ongoing journey to build best-in-class, digitally-enabled customer experiences.”

New IOL Data Underscores Expansion Opportunity for Presbyopia-Mitigating IOL Offerings

Key U.S. clinical trial data for Vivity will be presented at the meeting, examining patient outcomes, including visual acuity, visual disturbance profiles and visual performance under different lighting conditions. Vivity, which is set to fully launch in the U.S. in early 2021 and was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year, uses a non-diffractive design called X-WAVE Technology to provide a continuous extended range of vision with a monofocal-like visual disturbance profile.1 Surgeons interested in learning more about this new presbyopia-mitigating IOL option in advance of when it becomes fully commercially available can visit GetVivity.com.

