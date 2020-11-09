ePlus Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Founded in 1990 to provide advanced asset management and financing options for organizations to optimize the procurement, management, financing and disposal of their IT assets, ePlus has grown into a global provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies. With revenues of $1.6 billion for fiscal year 2020 and a robust services portfolio at the forefront of its growth, ePlus also provides professional, advisory and managed services and flexible financing to thousands of customers around the world.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) announced that it is celebrating its 30 th anniversary as a leading global technology and financing provider helping advise and enable customers to achieve more from their technology and flexible financing options.

“Over the past 30 years, technology has substantially evolved, including how it is paid for, and ePlus has consistently been at the forefront of helping organizations achieve their business goals and objectives,” said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. “Organizational longevity of 30 years is not easy to achieve; it takes hard work, agility, commitment, relentless focus on customer experience, unmatched expertise, financial diligence and the talent of our employees. Our employees are the hearts, minds, creativity and drive behind our continued success and growth, and I truly believe that they are the best the industry has to offer.”

Publicly traded on Nasdaq since 1996, ePlus is proud to be among an elite group of 10% of Nasdaq listed companies that have been in existence for more than 30 years.

Marron continued, “As we reflect over the past 30 years of success and look ahead to the next 30, we would like to convey how sincerely thankful we are to everyone who has had a hand in our success, including the customers who continue to rely on us to help them navigate challenges, and our collaborative strategic partners who drive innovation and propel organizations forward in a world that’s constantly changing.”

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,400 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More.