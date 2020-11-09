 

Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Balboa Water Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today announced that it completed the acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group, hereinafter “Balboa”) for $218.5 million from investment funds affiliated with AEA Investors LP (the “Acquisition”). The Company previously announced on October 12, 2020 that it had entered into a definitive agreement dated October 9, 2020 to acquire Balboa.

Balboa is an innovative market leader of electronic controls for the health and wellness industry with proprietary and patented technology that enables end-to-end electronic control systems for therapy bath and spas. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, Balboa is a global operation selling into 47 different countries and utilizing a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Baja, Mexico.

“This is another milestone in our Company’s history, and we are excited to welcome the Balboa team to the Helios family,” commented Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Strategically, this acquisition is our first step in a multi-year journey to build out our Electronics segment into a top industry player. The deal aligns entirely with our Vision 2025 strategy and will have very attractive financial returns for our shareholders from day one. Additionally, I have already received very receptive feedback from some existing and potential new customers around areas for product development that Helios and Balboa will be able to create together.”

“Helios has financed the Balboa acquisition with the amended credit agreement and existing cash of $16.2 million,” stated Tricia Fulton, Helios’s Chief Financial Officer. “On a pro forma basis, we expect our 2020 estimated year‐end net debt‐to‐Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to be approximately 3.4x. We remain committed to a long‐term net debt leverage target of less than 2.0x and expect to continue to benefit from our strong cash flows to support debt reduction and our organic growth initiatives.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Helios Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Balboa Water Group Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today announced that it completed the acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Helios Technologies Announces Participation in the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
02.11.20
Helios Technologies Reports Sequential Sales Growth and Strong Margins for Third Quarter 2020; Generates $37 million in Cash from Operations
30.10.20
Helios Technologies Upsizes Credit Facilities to $900M
19.10.20
Helios Technologies To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 2
12.10.20
Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Balboa Water Group