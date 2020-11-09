 

CyberArk Launches AI-Powered Service to Remove Excessive Cloud Permissions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020   

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager, the industry’s first privilege-based, artificial intelligence-powered service designed to strengthen the security of cloud environments. Through continuous monitoring of cloud access, CyberArk enforces least privilege by identifying and removing excessive cloud permissions that can leave organizations vulnerable – significantly reducing risk and improving overall visibility and security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005386/en/

CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to a recent ESG survey, over-permissioned accounts and roles is the top-cited cloud service misconfiguration detected and overly permissive privileges is the most commonly cited type of cybersecurity attack against cloud applications and services experienced over the last 12 months.1 As organizations rapidly scale cloud deployments and adopt advanced services to digitally transform their business, the creation of human, application and machine identities is accelerating. Access permissions for these identities are often granted by default, based on group or role, and can go unused or have more entitlements than they actually need.

CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager is a key component of CyberArk’s Identity Security strategy that starts with Zero Trust and uses artificial intelligence to understand context and intent in order to properly assess risk and take appropriate actions. Because all identities can become privileged under certain conditions, traditional approaches to managing and securing identities have become obsolete. This is especially true in the cloud where identities and their permissions are constantly being added or changed. It’s critical for organizations to have a consistent strategy for protecting access by a range of human, application and machine identities, and the services they consume.

“Cloud adoption has massively accelerated, but as new environments and cloud services are deployed, thousands of identity-based permissions are created – many of which go overlooked,” said Chen Bitan, chief product officer, CyberArk. “If not properly configured or managed, these identities create a pathway for attackers to gain privileged access and ultimately compromise an entire cloud environment. CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager helps organizations take back control of cloud security by transforming how these permissions are secured and managed while also delivering unprecedented time to value and operational efficiency.”

13.10.20
CyberArk Establishes Public Sector Advisory Board

05.12.19
13
Cyberark software (Sicherheitsfirma)