 

IntelGenx Announces Publication of a Study Evaluating Montelukast’s Effect on Neurological Aging

- Data Suggest Montelukast May Inhibit Mental Decline, Higher Doses Optimal for Clinical Trials Assessing Impact on Neurological Disease -

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today announced that the peer-reviewed journal, International Journal of Clinical Pharmacy, has published a study on Montelukast’s effect on neurological aging.

“This study builds on a similar study conducted in 2017 that suggested that Montelukast could alleviate the cognitive decline associated with human aging,” said Dr. Ludwig Aigner, a member of IntelGenx’s Scientific Advisory Board. “We are very encouraged that the current study, which includes additional prescription database data and results from the Tromsø Study, further supports Montelukast’s potential to postpone mental aging.”

IntelGenx is currently conducting a Phase 2a clinical study of Montelukast VersaFilm for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”).

The article, co-authored by Dr. Aigner from the Paracelsus Medical University in Salzburg, Austria, is entitled, “A possible effect of montelukast on neurological aging examined by the use of register data.” The article presents an observational study investigating if Montelukast may alleviate degenerative neurological changes, based on data from the Norwegian Prescription Database and the Tromsø Study, which sought to determine the reasons for the high mortality of various diseases, including neurological disease.

The study used multivariate linear regression analyses to see how the use of various medications was associated with neurological health test results. The study found that previous use of Montelukast correlated with improved scores on cognitive or neurological functioning, suggesting that Montelukast may alleviate degenerative neurological changes associated with human aging.

In addition, the study argues that the Montelukast dosage used for asthma may not be optimal for possible effects on the brain, suggesting a higher dose of Montelukast be used in clinical trials assessing Montelukast’s effect on cognitive decline.

Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, IntelGenx’s CEO, added, “The findings of this study are in agreement with the design of our Phase 2a trial of Montelukast VersaFilm, which is currently enrolling AD patients under an amended protocol using higher doses of Montelukast.”

The article may be accessed at: https://doi.org/10.1007/s11096-020-01160-8.

