 

BOQI International Medical Inc. Enters into MOU with Chongqing Cogmer Biology Technology Co., Ltd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chongqing Cogmer Biology Technology Co., Ltd (“Cogmer Biology”) on October 28, 2020.

Pursuant to the MOU, BOQI International Medical Inc. and Chongqing Cogmer Biology Technology Co., Ltd agreed to move forward on four stages of work, including completing all relevant assessment and audit of Cogmer Biology, completing on-site audit and evaluation of Cogmer Biology, signing a Stock Purchase Agreement based on the audit and evaluation result, and completing the relevant business procedures for the transaction.

Chongqing Cogmer Biology Technology Co. Ltd is a modern technology company that provides comprehensive solutions for medical laboratories in hospitals and clinics. Cogmer Biology is mainly engaged in the sales of medical equipment and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) reagents, including immunofluorescence analyzer, chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzer, automatic hematology analyzer, and fully automatic biochemistry analyzer. At present, Cogmer Biology has 100+ cooperative manufacturers, 200+ distribution partners, and 500+ direct customers.  

“Cogmer Biology is one of our existing customers who has purchased over $10 million of our medical devices. It has professional laboratory technicians and consultants, and provided hospitals with advanced medical devices to improve the quality of medical care. Both Cogmer Biology and BIMI have the good will to enhance the positive relations and to deepen cooperation on the wholesale medical devices business,” said Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc.

About BOQI International Medical Inc.
BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) (NASDAQ: BIMI) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized with a focus on the health industry. The Company is now exclusively a healthcare products provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services. For more information about BOQI International Medical, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition,  risk of operations in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are urged to read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 for further information about the Company’s financial results, liquidity and capital resources.

IR Contact:
Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BIMI@dgipl.com     





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOQI International Medical Inc. Enters into MOU with Chongqing Cogmer Biology Technology Co., Ltd NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chongqing Cogmer Biology Technology Co., Ltd (“Cogmer …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...