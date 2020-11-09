Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit
CORSICANA, TX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C"), a leading environmental technologies firm, today
announced that management will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit hosted by Investor
Summit Group and taking place November 16-18, 2020.
Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME2C, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows.
Virtual Fall Investor Summit
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38398
A live audio webcast and archive of the summit presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Investor Summit Group Virtual Fall Summit or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your Investor Summit Group representative.
About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C)
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees and leading-edge emissions services. ME2C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing unit output and preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.
ME2C Contact:
Stacey Hyatt
Corporate Communications
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.
Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001
Direct: 404-226-4217
shyatt@midwestemissions.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-546-6326
MEEC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
