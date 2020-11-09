Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows.

CORSICANA, TX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C"), a leading environmental technologies firm , today announced that management will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit hosted by Investor Summit Group and taking place November 16-18, 2020.

Virtual Fall Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38398

A live audio webcast and archive of the summit presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Investor Summit Group Virtual Fall Summit or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your Investor Summit Group representative.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees and leading-edge emissions services. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing unit output and preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

