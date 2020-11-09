 

C-Bond Systems Files Patent in European Union for its C-Bond NanoShield Windshield Strengthening Solution

Patent titled Composition and Method for Multipurpose Emulsion that Strengthens Glass and Modifies Glass Surface filed to protect the C-Bond NanoShield technology, created to address the $5 billion windshield repair and replacement market

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has filed a patent titled “Composition and Method for Multipurpose Emulsion that Strengthens Glass and Modifies Glass Surface” in the European Union. The patent was filed to protect the Company’s invention of C-Bond NanoShield, which strengthens glass through a one-step solution that modifies the surface characteristics of glass and increases the fracture resistance of glass.

C-Bond NanoShield targets and bonds within the surface defects of the windshield to provide resistance against chipping or cracking under stress. C-Bond NanoShield is validated by independent, third-party testing to significantly decrease windshield damage. It is a cost-effective solution that reduces the need for windshield repair and replacement, which, according to IbisWorld, is a $5 billion market in the United States alone, and the number one insurance claim in the United States.

Automotive windshields are susceptible to failure due to impact from gravel or other road debris. A cracked windshield requires either a repair or replacement, depending on the extent of the damage. Increasing glass’s resistance to cracking can lead to a decrease in the number of windshields experiencing any cracking over their lifetime and/or a decrease in the number of windshields experiencing large cracks, allowing for a less expensive repair versus replacement.

C-Bond NanoShield minimizes potentially significant costs, including out-of-pocket windshield replacement costs, insurance premiums and deductibles, as well as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) recalibration cost and inconvenience.

“This latest patent filing helps us continue to fortify our intellectual property portfolio, which is the foundation of everything we do,” said Scott R. Silverman, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “We are very proud of the work done by our in-house scientists on this invention, which changes the way glass performs in order to make it stronger and gives it a hydrophobic quality for better water run-off and, in turn, better visibility during rain.”

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 14, 2020, May 15, 2020, and November 14, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. 

Disclaimer

