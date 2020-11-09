Resonant Releases New PMTx Extension For TC-SAW Filter Technologies

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced the release of a new extension to its PMTx, Process Monitoring Tool, enabling PMTx to model and measure the fabrication processes of TC-SAW (Temperature-Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave)– both Thick SiO 2 and Bonded Wafer - filter technologies.



PMTx is an ISN service that precisely monitors and improves the fabrication process of SAW—and now the more-complex and challenging-to-fabricate, TC-SAW—wafer technologies. A TC-SAW process is used to fabricate filters that are more stable over the expected device operating temperatures. Leveraging ISN, foundries can improve yields, increase profit margins and accelerate technology development. Leveraging electronic models to more efficiently monitor the fabrication process, PMTx provides a significant advantage over traditional imaging technologies which are significantly slower and more expensive, such as FIB-SEM and TEM. With PMTx customers enter their target dimensions and PMTx measures actual production dimensions against those targets, allowing customers to use the results to make adjustments in their processes.