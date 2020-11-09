 

Monopar Announces Issuance of New Patents Broadening Protections For Phase 2b/3 Clinical-Stage Lead Product Candidate Validive

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

Strengthens Monopar’s Validive IP Portfolio To 2035

WILMETTE, Ill., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced a series of recently issued patents for its Phase 2b/3 clinical-stage lead product candidate, Validive (clonidine HCl mucobuccal tablet). These patents, including U.S. Patent No. 10,675,271, provide claims covering “Clonidine and/or clonidine derivatives for use in the prevention and/or treatment of adverse side effects of chemotherapy”.

“These recently issued patents broaden the patent protection for the use of Validive in cancer patients,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar. “Specifically, they provide protection into 2035 for the potential ability of Validive to prevent or treat common chemotherapy-associated side effects such as gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory disorders, fatigue and headache.”

“According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 cancer patients receive chemotherapy each year in the U.S., and most of these experience side-effects as a result of their treatment,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Monopar. “These patents expand the potential use of Validive beyond the earlier allowed claims for the prevention of oral mucositis in patients receiving chemoradiotherapy. This in turn serves to advance Monopar’s mission to develop treatments that improve quality of life in cancer patients undergoing treatment.”

Monopar is currently developing Validive for the prevention of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients (OPC), an indication which currently has no FDA approved treatment. Monopar’s Phase 2b/3 clinical trial in OPC patients is on track to start before year-end. The recently issued patents would provide protection should Monopar determine in the future to conduct additional Validive development activities related to adverse side effects of chemotherapy beyond OPC.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Monopar Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monopar Announces Issuance of New Patents Broadening Protections For Phase 2b/3 Clinical-Stage Lead Product Candidate Validive Strengthens Monopar’s Validive IP Portfolio To 2035WILMETTE, Ill., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...