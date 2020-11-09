Host Hotels & Resorts Publishes New, Expanded Corporate Responsibility Report

“Despite these challenging and uncertain times, we remain steadfast in our commitment to investing responsibly in Host’s most material environmental, social and governance priorities and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders,” said Joanne Hamilton, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Responsibility. “We are proud to share our progress and the ways we are responding to critical issues around climate, health and wellness, inclusion and human rights in a more robust report this year.”

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, an expanded and interactive report that details the Company’s commitment to CR along with our strong results, performance and progress.

Now in its third edition, the 2020 CR Report features new and expanded sections including:

Introduction of a refreshed CR strategic framework centered around the concept of responsible investment along with new Environmental Stewardship, Social Responsibility and Governance themes

New 2025 social targets to complement our 2025 environmental targets

Section on COVID-19 response and impact

Stakeholder engagement table

Expanded social section that includes diversity and inclusion, human rights and human capital

Updated Global Reporting Initiative Index as well as new Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report and a full Sustainable Accounting Standards Board disclosure

Notable CR achievements highlighted within the 2020 CR Report include:

New emissions reduction target approved by Science Based Targets initiative at the 1.5-degree Celsius level of ambition

Issued first green bond in the lodging industry—achieving the lowest effective bond pricing in Host’s history

ISO 14001-certified Environmental Management System for entire consolidated portfolio

New corporate headquarters designed to and seeking LEED Gold certification and certified as a Fitwel Multi-Tenant Whole Building, a leading certification system committed to building health

Joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion initiative

200+ charities supported including 160 employee-selected community investments, 13 company-sponsored community service events and 600+ volunteer hours in 2019

To learn more, please read the 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report and view the updated Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel*, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

