 

Host Hotels & Resorts Publishes New, Expanded Corporate Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, an expanded and interactive report that details the Company’s commitment to CR along with our strong results, performance and progress.

“Despite these challenging and uncertain times, we remain steadfast in our commitment to investing responsibly in Host’s most material environmental, social and governance priorities and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders,” said Joanne Hamilton, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Responsibility. “We are proud to share our progress and the ways we are responding to critical issues around climate, health and wellness, inclusion and human rights in a more robust report this year.”

Now in its third edition, the 2020 CR Report features new and expanded sections including:

  • Introduction of a refreshed CR strategic framework centered around the concept of responsible investment along with new Environmental Stewardship, Social Responsibility and Governance themes
  • New 2025 social targets to complement our 2025 environmental targets
  • Section on COVID-19 response and impact
  • Stakeholder engagement table
  • Expanded social section that includes diversity and inclusion, human rights and human capital
  • Updated Global Reporting Initiative Index as well as new Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report and a full Sustainable Accounting Standards Board disclosure

Notable CR achievements highlighted within the 2020 CR Report include:

  • New emissions reduction target approved by Science Based Targets initiative at the 1.5-degree Celsius level of ambition
  • Issued first green bond in the lodging industry—achieving the lowest effective bond pricing in Host’s history
  • ISO 14001-certified Environmental Management System for entire consolidated portfolio
  • New corporate headquarters designed to and seeking LEED Gold certification and certified as a Fitwel Multi-Tenant Whole Building, a leading certification system committed to building health
  • Joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion initiative
  • 200+ charities supported including 160 employee-selected community investments, 13 company-sponsored community service events and 600+ volunteer hours in 2019

To learn more, please read the 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report and view the updated Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel*, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

*   This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

TEJAL ENGMAN
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5116
ir@hosthotels.com


Host Hotels & Resorts Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Host Hotels & Resorts Publishes New, Expanded Corporate Responsibility Report BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, an expanded and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020
19.10.20
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Transfer to Nasdaq Stock Market