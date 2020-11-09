 

Assure Reports a Record Number of Monthly Procedures in October 2020

Company Launches Two IONM-Related Clinical Research Projects

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announced its highest ever number of monthly procedures during October 2020.

“The Company reported our highest number of monthly procedures in October, managing nearly 1,000 cases. Year-to-date through October, we have performed approximately 7,700 cases,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. ”Although we are continuing to carefully monitor the impact of COVID-19 in all states within our operational footprint, I am pleased to report particular strength in our two largest markets, including a record performance in Colorado and our second highest month ever in Texas.”

IONM Clinical Research Projects Launched
Assure’s Research and Innovation Team has initiated its first two clinical research projects in collaboration with surgeons at the internationally renowned Texas Back Institute.

Farlinger continued, “Assure believes it will be a leader in the development of clinical research relating to IONM. We envision numerous ways that this research will help Assure and the IONM industry as a whole, including facilitating improvements in integration, techniques and tools available, as well as the advancement and optimization of patient care. Further, given the importance payors put on data-driven studies, we believe this research will support Assure's effort to sign in-network insurance agreements and highlight the value we provide related to IONM efficacy, safety, cost saving and improving patient outcomes.”

About Assure Holdings
Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

