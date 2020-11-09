 

Genasys Inc. to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference.

          Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Virtual)
          Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
          Presentation: 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time
          Webcast: https://kvgo.com/stephens/genasys-november-2020

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact Genasys Investor Relations at ir@genasys.com. The webcast presentation will also be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website using the Events and Presentations Webcast link.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries and in more than 450 U.S. cities in diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara
Darrow Associates, Inc.
ir@genasys.com



