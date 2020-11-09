 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that management will present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit, hosted by Investor Summit Group taking place November 16-18, 2020.

Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Carl Wolf will host a virtual presentation as follows.

Virtual Fall Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38392

A live audio webcast and archive of the summit presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Investor Summit Group Virtual Fall Summit or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact the Company’s investor relations contact or your Investor Summit Group representative.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


