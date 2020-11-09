Critical Election Day Victories for Psychedelics Continue the Industry’s Momentum 

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) applauds the successful passage of two key psychedelic ballot initiatives in Oregon and the nation’s capital following the November 3rd election. These victories continues to highlight a critical and ongoing shift in support of medicinal psychedelics in the U.S.

Oregon’s Measure 109, a Psilocybin Therapy Initiative, will allow for the development of a state-regulated program for psilocybin-assisted therapy aimed at treating those suffering from debilitating mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction.

In a July 2020 interview with PSYC CEO David Flores, Sheri Eckert, one of the chief petitioners behind Measure 109, explained that “it’s important to create new options.” Eckert said psilocybin assisted therapy can help. “This approach will bring a new tool for mental health and wellness into the field of care, and we need this because our current treatment options are not working for enough people. For some, psilocybin therapy might even eliminate the need for daily dosing of psych meds, and that’s good news, because the goal is to heal, not to prescribe more pills.”

“Congratulations to Tom and Sheri Eckert for the tireless work they have put into Measure 109,” said Flores. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to share the important mission and message associated with Measure 109 through our Psychedelic Spotlight platform.”

Washington D.C.’s Initiative 81 decriminalizes several plant and fungi-based psychedelic substances. And with this passage, DC joins other cities including Denver, Oakland, and Santa Cruz, Calif., and Ann Arbor, Mich., which have already decriminalized plant and fungi-based psychedelics.

“We here at PSYC are quite encouraged with the passage of these ballot initiatives and how they further demonstrate the very viable path for the emergence of medicinal psychedelics as an industry,” Flores said. “We look forward to continuing to serve as a voice and resource for the advancement of medicinal psychedelics, helping to develop and shape what we believe is materializing into one of the most prominent and critical industries of our time.”