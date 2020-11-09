 

Leading Footwear Brand Zumnorde Chooses LiveArea for New BigCommerce Site and UX Redesign

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, and business unit of PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW), has announced its partnership with German footwear retailer Zumnorde to build and launch a new digital store on BigCommerce and, through site redesign, deliver more consumer-focused online user experiences.

Modernizing Zumnorde’s eCommerce environment, LiveArea will transition the retailer from its legacy solution to a scalable BigCommerce platform that can adapt to consumer demands with reduced development complexity and enable investment in innovation. The eCommerce platform will support Zumnorde’s expansion into new markets across EMEA.

The new site will reflect the retailer’s award-winning in-store experience and customer service to connect emotionally with online buyers and create brand ambassadors. The site puts in place a platform Zumnorde can build upon with customer experience enhancements that will help bring the brand’s personality to the digital space.

The win comes just weeks after LiveArea announced its expansion into Europe’s DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region.

Exceptional experiences

BigCommerce is one of the industry’s most versatile enterprise commerce solutions, disrupting eCommerce as a software-as-a-service leader for fast-growing, mid-market businesses. Combined with LiveArea’s creative and user experience expertise, the new Zumnorde solution will help the retailer address evolving consumer expectations across all channels now and in the future.

“We are very excited to be working with LiveArea on the next chapter of our digital journey,” said Bruno Zumnorde, Managing Partner at Zumnorde. “It’s vital that we continue to deliver the exceptional experiences that our loyal customers receive in our stores, across all channels. This leading technology will enhance our ability to react quickly and with flexibility to our customers’ preferences and deliver new and innovative commerce experiences.”

“This is an exciting time to be working with Zumnorde and BigCommerce,” commented Paul Lynch, Area Vice President & Managing Director​, LiveArea EMEA. “Zumnorde delivers an amazing in-store experience, and we are delighted to have been selected by Bruno and his executive team to elevate their digital experience and unify their channels. Zumnorde is a progressive business and we are proud to be a part of their next chapter of success.”

About LiveArea

LiveArea is a full-service, award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring together a broad portfolio of services for end-to-end solutions – from data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection and platform implementation, and orchestrated services, the next evolution of managed services. Clients cover a variety of verticals, including health and beauty; fashion and apparel; luxury; consumer packaged goods, retail; automotive; and business to business. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfilment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500 companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

