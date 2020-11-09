Entera Bio Ltd Announces Completion of Enrollment In Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Eb613 In Osteoporosis

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced the completion of enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613. EB613 is an orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, positioned as the first potential oral bone building product to treat osteoporosis patients.

The Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 is a dose-ranging, placebo-controlled study in postmenopausal female subjects with osteoporosis, or low bone mineral density (BMD), and is being conducted at four leading medical centers in Israel. The trial was initially designed with three treatment groups including doses of 0.5mg, 1.0mg and 1.5mg. In July 2020, the Company amended the Phase 2 protocol based on a review of the 3-month interim biochemical marker and safety data from the first 80 subjects randomized. The two lower doses (0.5 mg and 1.0 mg) of EB613 were discontinued and a 2.5 mg dose of EB613 was added. The initial target enrollment was 160 subjects, with final enrollment of 161 subjects.

In August 2020, the Company announced 6-month interim biomarker and BMD data from the first 50%, or 80 patients, enrolled in this trial. The data indicated EB613 has a meaningful and positive impact on lumbar spine BMD in a dose dependent manner. EB613 generated a mean placebo adjusted increase in lumbar spine BMD of 2.15% (p = 0.08) for the 14 patients in the 1.5 mg treatment arm, as compared to the 16 patients in the placebo arm. The placebo-adjusted increase was comprised of a mean BMD increase of 1.44% in the 1.5 mg treatment arm compared to a mean decrease of 0.71% in the placebo arm. An additional analysis of BMD changes in all EB613 treatment groups showed a significant dose-dependent trend in the percentage change in lumbar spine BMD.

“There is a clear and compelling need for an oral PTH treatment that builds bone in patients with osteoporosis and we look forward to reporting the full topline results from this trial in the second quarter of 2021,” stated Roger Garceau, MD, Director and Interim CEO of Entera. “We are excited that we were able to complete enrollment given the extraordinary challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to thank the patients for their participation and the sites and investigators for their efforts to both enroll and follow-up with the patients in the trial.”