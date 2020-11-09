 

Entera Bio Ltd Announces Completion of Enrollment In Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Eb613 In Osteoporosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:30  |  52   |   |   

Company Expects to Report Interim 3 Month Biomarker Data for All Enrolled Patients in Q1:21 with Final Bone Mineral Density, or BMD, Data Expected in Q2:21

Results Expected Are Expected to Inform the Design of Potential Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced the completion of enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613. EB613 is an orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, positioned as the first potential oral bone building product to treat osteoporosis patients.

The Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 is a dose-ranging, placebo-controlled study in postmenopausal female subjects with osteoporosis, or low bone mineral density (BMD), and is being conducted at four leading medical centers in Israel. The trial was initially designed with three treatment groups including doses of 0.5mg, 1.0mg and 1.5mg. In July 2020, the Company amended the Phase 2 protocol based on a review of the 3-month interim biochemical marker and safety data from the first 80 subjects randomized. The two lower doses (0.5 mg and 1.0 mg) of EB613 were discontinued and a 2.5 mg dose of EB613 was added. The initial target enrollment was 160 subjects, with final enrollment of 161 subjects.

In August 2020, the Company announced 6-month interim biomarker and BMD data from the first 50%, or 80 patients, enrolled in this trial. The data indicated EB613 has a meaningful and positive impact on lumbar spine BMD in a dose dependent manner. EB613 generated a mean placebo adjusted increase in lumbar spine BMD of 2.15% (p = 0.08) for the 14 patients in the 1.5 mg treatment arm, as compared to the 16 patients in the placebo arm. The placebo-adjusted increase was comprised of a mean BMD increase of 1.44% in the 1.5 mg treatment arm compared to a mean decrease of 0.71% in the placebo arm. An additional analysis of BMD changes in all EB613 treatment groups showed a significant dose-dependent trend in the percentage change in lumbar spine BMD.

“There is a clear and compelling need for an oral PTH treatment that builds bone in patients with osteoporosis and we look forward to reporting the full topline results from this trial in the second quarter of 2021,” stated Roger Garceau, MD, Director and Interim CEO of Entera. “We are excited that we were able to complete enrollment given the extraordinary challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to thank the patients for their participation and the sites and investigators for their efforts to both enroll and follow-up with the patients in the trial.”

Seite 1 von 4
ENTERA BIO Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entera Bio Ltd Announces Completion of Enrollment In Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Eb613 In Osteoporosis ‒ Company Expects to Report Interim 3 Month Biomarker Data for All Enrolled Patients in Q1:21 with Final Bone Mineral Density, or BMD, Data Expected in Q2:21 ‒ ‒ Results Expected Are Expected to Inform the Design of Potential Global Phase 3 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Entera Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference